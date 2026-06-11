US hits Iran with fresh strikes, triggers Gulf base attacks

Iran has struck US military bases in the Gulf region while retaliating to the fresh round of attacks launched by the US after President Donald Trump’s warning that he would “hit them hard”. The US and Iran continue to exchange strikes amid the recent escalation in the conflict in the Middle East.
Iran’s attacks US bases in Gulf region
Iran said it attacked US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait — which it had targeted after US strikes on Tuesday, too. The Kuwait Army said its air defence system has been intercepting aerial missiles. It has also urged people to stick to security and safety guidelines issued by competent authorities, and obtain information only from official sources.
Iran strikes two vessels in Strait of Hormuz
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards also said it had hit two oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported. It also warned that any vessel attempting to pass through the water channel will be fired upon.
US concludes day 2 of ‘self-defence strikes’
The US Central Command (Centcom) said it concluded its second day of “self-defence strikes” launched on Wednesday in response to an Iranian threat to the US forces and international commercial ships sailing through the regional waters.
“CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran. U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression. US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” it said in a post on X.
What’s the status of Strait of Hormuz
Iranian state media reported that the Strait of Hormuz was “completely closed to all types of vessels”. The US, however, denied any blockade, stating, “commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz”.
Trump’s warning
Ahead of the strikes, Trump told the reporters at the White House: “We’re going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard, resuming bombing,” and cited Tehran’s downing of an Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.
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About the negotiations towards an agreement to end the conflict in the region, Trump said: “We want a deal that is meaningful, we want a deal that works.” The US President had earlier claimed that Iran had already agreed not to obtain a nuclear weapon, but the agreement still needs to be signed.
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