US hits Iran with fresh strikes, triggers Gulf base attacks

A person stands on shallow water as cargo and commercial vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, June 8, 2026. (Photo: ISNA via AP)

Iran has struck US military bases in the Gulf region while retaliating to the fresh round of attacks launched by the US after President Donald Trump’s warning that he would “hit them hard”. The US and Iran continue to exchange strikes amid the recent escalation in the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran’s attacks US bases in Gulf region

Iran said it attacked US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait — which it had targeted after US strikes on Tuesday, too. The Kuwait Army said its air defence system has been intercepting aerial missiles. It has also urged people to stick to security and safety guidelines issued by competent authorities, and obtain information only from official sources.