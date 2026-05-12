Pentagon under fire as Iran war triggers spending debate: How much has Washington spent?

Hegseth told the lawmakers that the ceasefire with Iran remains in effect despite direct exchange of fire between the two nations. (AI Generated image)

The 10–week war in West Asia between the United States and Iran pushed energy prices higher globally, which rose more than 3 per cent on Tuesday as the debate over the cost of war in Tehran spiralled in the US Congress.

Pentagon defends military spending

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion military budget request for 2027 as he answered Democrats and Republican lawmakers in Congress on Tuesday.

Hegseth told the lawmakers that the ceasefire with Iran remains in effect despite the direct exchange of fire between the two nations.

Iran war cost estimate rises

During a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee on April 29, the Pentagon had said that America spent $25 billion on its war in Iran, and the expenditure mostly revolved around munitions and equipment maintenance.