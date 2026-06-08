Iran halts military operations against Israel with a warning as Trump steps in: 5 updates

US-Iran war entered a volatile phase as Israel and Iran traded fresh attacks despite a ceasefire, with regional tensions escalating across West Asia.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 8, 2026 07:01 PM IST
us iran warA plume of smoke rises following a US-Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
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As the US-Iran war completed 100 days on June 7, the conflict took its most dangerous turn in the past two months since the ceasefire was announced after Tehran launched missiles at Tel Aviv on Sunday overnight teetering the fragile ceasefire.

Immediate retaliation and expanded fronts

A short while after, Israel also launched its offensive against Iran which came after the ceasefire was signed between US and Iran on April 8, Reuters reported.

Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged attacks last night into the day after Iran announced military operation in retaliation to Israel’s offensive in Lebanon.

Industrial targets and mutual strikes

When the fighting renewed in the Gulf region, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said it launched a retaliatory attack on a petrochemical plant in northern Israel after Tel Aviv’s military struck on “several targets” at an Iranian petrochemical facility.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have completed a large-scale strike on “strategic defence systems” in Iran and posted a footage of the operation on social media. While the Iranian media reported that IRGC targeted two Israeli air bases in Tel Aviv.

Houthi involvement and coordination concerns

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi rebels also launched strikes at Israel and announced that they would target Israeli-affiliated vessels in the Red Sea. The escalation in conflict in West Asia threatened to drag the region back into war.

Israel and Iranian army had earlier reportedly said that they were preparing for at least several days of conflict and the IDF added that it was operating in coordination with the US, while the Iranian spokesperson said Washington “bears responsibility” for Tel Aviv’s actions.

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Presidential intervention and ceasefire call

The situation turned dramatically after US President Donald Trump came into the picture and called on Israel and Iran to “immediately stop shooting” and informed that the two warring nations are looking to do an “immediate ceasefire”.

Strict conditions and future outlook

Providing an update on the negotiations underway for a truce to end the over three months old conflict, the US president said “Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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