What Trump achieved and failed to achieve in the Iran war

More than three months after the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, US President Donald Trump can point to some significant military gains. However, several of the broader objectives he articulated at different stages of the conflict remain either incomplete or unmet, according to a Reuters analysis.
Military capabilities significantly weakened
One of the clearest successes for the US-led campaign has been the degradation of Iran’s conventional military capabilities. Reuters reported that roughly one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal was destroyed, while missile production capacity has been pushed back by years. More than 1,500 missiles and 6,000 drones launched during the conflict were intercepted. Iran also suffered heavy losses to its naval fleet and air-defence systems, with a large share of those assets reportedly destroyed.
Despite these setbacks, Iran demonstrated its ability to disrupt regional security by blockading the Strait of Hormuz during the war, highlighting that it retains leverage over one of the world’s most important energy corridors.
Nuclear programme remains a sticking point
Trump repeatedly stated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was a central objective of the war, Reuters reported. However, the conflict has not fundamentally altered Iran’s nuclear capabilities. US intelligence assessments continue to suggest that Iran could potentially build a nuclear weapon in less than a year if it chose to do so. Tehran, meanwhile, maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful.
The issue remains one of the most contentious points in ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, according to Reuters.
WORLD · IRAN-US WAR
Trump's Iran war: what the strikes achieved — and what they didn't
More than three months after the US and Israel struck Iran on February 28, a preliminary peace deal is in place. The military toll, the missile damage, the unresolved nuclear question — and the one choke point Iran kept.
The objectives
Five war aims, mixed results
When the strikes began, President Donald Trump set out a sweep of goals — from gutting Tehran's missile arsenal to ending its nuclear ambitions and toppling its leadership. Here is how each stands now.
Destroy missile capabilityPARTIAL
Set back "by years", but not gone. A third destroyed, a third damaged — yet Iran still fired on Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel in June.
Block a nuclear weaponNOT MET
Barely changed. US intelligence still puts Iran under a year from a bomb — the same estimate as after the June 2025 strikes.
Degrade conventional militaryMET
Heavily hit: 161 naval ships destroyed, 82% of air defences knocked out, the air force flying no missions at all.
Cut off armed proxiesPARTIAL
The network is weaker — but mostly from before the war. Hamas and Hezbollah leaders were already gone; sanctions and Assad's fall had cut supply lines.
Regime changeNOT MET
The theocracy holds. Trump claims victory after Ayatollah Khamenei was succeeded by his son, Mojtaba — but the government still stands.
Before the war
2,500–6,000 ballistic missiles — the largest stockpile in the Middle East
After the war
Roughly a third destroyed, a third more damaged or buried
6,000
Upper end of pre-war missile stockpile
2,000 km
Top missile range (1,240 miles)
1/3
Arsenal destroyed within a month
The setback
Damaged, not disarmed
Admiral Brad Cooper told Congress on May 14 that Iran's ability to build and stockpile missiles and long-range drones had been set back by years, with more than 1,500 missiles and 6,000 drones intercepted. How many remain is unclear — and Iran kept firing to the end.
The sticking point
The unresolved core of the deal
Iran's nuclear programme is the central issue as negotiators move to formally sign the framework deal on Friday. The two sides are still far apart on a single, decisive question: where the enriched uranium goes.
Washington — Trump
Enriched uranium must be taken out of the country
Tehran — Khamenei
It must not be sent abroad
The leverage
One choke point Iran kept
For all the damage to its forces, Iran still effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz for the length of the war — bottling up the merchant ships that carry a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas.
1/5
Of the world's oil & natural gas supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz
Speedboats
Fast attack craft.
Naval mines
Sea-laid explosives.
Drones
Including the one-way Shahed.
Missile boats
Missile-armed vessels.
1,500+
Missiles intercepted by US & allies
6,000
Drones intercepted
161
Iranian naval ships destroyed
82%
Of Iran's air defences knocked out
100 → 0
Daily air force sorties, before vs now
Sources: Reuters; Adm. Brad Cooper testimony to US Congress (May 14); US intelligence assessments cited by Reuters. Positions on enriched uranium per sources cited by Reuters.
Another major goal outlined by Trump and Israeli leaders was reducing Iran’s influence through regional proxy groups. Reuters reported that several Iran-backed organisations entered the conflict already weakened by earlier military setbacks, leadership losses and logistical challenges.
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While those groups have suffered setbacks, some, including Hezbollah, remain operational, indicating that Iran’s regional network has been weakened but not dismantled.
Regime change goal falls short
At various points during the conflict, Trump publicly encouraged Iranians to overthrow their government. Reuters reported that while Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during the conflict and succeeded by his son, the Islamic Republic’s political system remains intact.
Although Trump has argued that the new leadership may be more pragmatic, analysts told Reuters that the core structure of Iran’s theocratic government remains in place, meaning the broader goal of regime change has not been achieved.
Peace deal offers exit, not resolution
A preliminary US-Iran agreement has created a pathway towards ending the conflict, but major issues, including sanctions, missile development and uranium enrichment, remain unresolved. Reuters reported that both sides continue to present the outcome as a victory, while analysts argue that the final result falls short of several of Trump’s more ambitious objectives.
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According to Reuters, Trump has achieved notable success in damaging Iran’s military infrastructure and weakening some of its regional influence. However, the war has not eliminated Iran’s nuclear capabilities, dismantled its proxy network, or produced the regime change that Trump at times advocated.
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