What Trump achieved and failed to achieve in the Iran war

The agreement follows more than three months of conflict and several rounds of diplomacy involving regional intermediaries (AI-generated image)

More than three months after the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, US President Donald Trump can point to some significant military gains. However, several of the broader objectives he articulated at different stages of the conflict remain either incomplete or unmet, according to a Reuters analysis.

Military capabilities significantly weakened

One of the clearest successes for the US-led campaign has been the degradation of Iran’s conventional military capabilities. Reuters reported that roughly one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal was destroyed, while missile production capacity has been pushed back by years. More than 1,500 missiles and 6,000 drones launched during the conflict were intercepted. Iran also suffered heavy losses to its naval fleet and air-defence systems, with a large share of those assets reportedly destroyed.