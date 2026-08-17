US-Iran war: Ceasefire ends today. What was the deal and why did it fail?

The deal that US President Donald Trump signed at Versailles in June had set an ambitious 60-day deadline for ending the war. (AI generated image)

The US and Iran signed a ceasefire in June that was supposed to pave the way for a ‘final deal’ to end the war within 60 days. But that deadline ends Monday with no end to the fighting in sight.

The deal required both sides to agree on disposal of Iran’s enriched uranium. However, over the past two months both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement.

What was the deal?

The 14-point framework was brokered by Pakistan and other Gulf nations, and was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and President Trump on June 17.

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The framework called for a halt to all military operations and spoke of a roadmap to resolve American and Israeli fears over Iran’s nuclear programme – which the country has always insisted is meant for civilian use only – and a missile arsenal that is West Asia’s most powerful.