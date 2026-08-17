US-Iran war: Ceasefire ends today. What was the deal and why did it fail?

The framework called for a halt to all military operations and spoke of a roadmap to resolve American and Israeli fears over Iran’s nuclear programme – which the country has always insisted is meant for civilian use only – and a missile arsenal that is West Asia’s most powerful.
How the deal began to unravel
A week after the deal was signed, Iran fired on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz by travelling along the coast of Oman. That route was supposed to be ‘guarded’ by the US Navy and was meant to bypass Tehran’s control of the strait.
Trump shares AI-generated images of attacks on Iranian facilities. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump)
The US retaliated by attacking the Islamic Republic, which in turn returned fire by attacking Arab countries hosting American forces, like Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain.
Trump declared MoU ‘over’ in July
As disputes over control of the Strait of Hormuz widened and the ceasefire deal fractured, renewed military strikes ensued. Trump, on July 8, declared that the MoU was “over”.
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In his latest reaction to the 60-day ceasefire deal ending, the US President on Monday said, “The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon.”
Strait of Hormuz remains key sticking point
As part of the interim agremeement Washington and Tehran were supposed to discuss the re-opeing of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the US naval blockade.
The Hormuz is a narrow maritime channel that ships around 20 per cent of thwe world’s oil and gas supplies. Iran’s control of the Hormuz put pressure on global oil prices.
However, there have been no signs of compromise over the strait, and detailed nuclear talks have not even begun, AP reported.
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US weapon stockpiles reportedly depleted
Multiple intelligence reports indicate the US is running out of missiles. Washington’s dwindling arsenal makes it harder for Trump to claim the upper hand in talks with the Iranians and underlines the possibility of extended conflict in West Asia.
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