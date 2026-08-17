US-Iran war: Ceasefire ends today. What was the deal and why did it fail?

US-Iran 60-day ceasefire deadline ends Monday, with no final agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme or the Strait of Hormuz.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 07:49 PM IST
us iran peace dealThe deal that US President Donald Trump signed at Versailles in June had set an ambitious 60-day deadline for ending the war. (AI generated image)
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The US and Iran signed a ceasefire in June that was supposed to pave the way for a ‘final deal’ to end the war within 60 days. But that deadline ends Monday with no end to the fighting in sight.

The deal required both sides to agree on disposal of Iran’s enriched uranium. However, over the past two months both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement.

What was the deal?

The 14-point framework was brokered by Pakistan and other Gulf nations, and was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and President Trump on June 17.

Also Read | US faces depleting stockpile amid Iran war, Pentagon sends urgent message to defence firms

The framework called for a halt to all military operations and spoke of a roadmap to resolve American and Israeli fears over Iran’s nuclear programme – which the country has always insisted is meant for civilian use only – and a missile arsenal that is West Asia’s most powerful.

How the deal began to unravel

A week after the deal was signed, Iran fired on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz by travelling along the coast of Oman. That route was supposed to be ‘guarded’ by the US Navy and was meant to bypass Tehran’s control of the strait.

Iran US live Trump shares AI-generated images of attacks on Iranian facilities. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

The US retaliated by attacking the Islamic Republic, which in turn returned fire by attacking Arab countries hosting American forces, like Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Trump declared MoU ‘over’ in July

As disputes over control of the Strait of Hormuz widened and the ceasefire deal fractured, renewed military strikes ensued. Trump, on July 8, declared that the MoU was “over”.

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In his latest reaction to the 60-day ceasefire deal ending, the US President on Monday said, “The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon.”

Strait of Hormuz remains key sticking point

As part of the interim agremeement Washington and Tehran were supposed to discuss the re-opeing of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the US naval blockade.

The Hormuz is a narrow maritime channel that ships around 20 per cent of thwe world’s oil and gas supplies. Iran’s control of the Hormuz put pressure on global oil prices.

However, there have been no signs of compromise over the strait, and detailed nuclear talks have not even begun, AP reported.

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US weapon stockpiles reportedly depleted

Multiple intelligence reports indicate the US is running out of missiles. Washington’s dwindling arsenal makes it harder for Trump to claim the upper hand in talks with the Iranians and underlines the possibility of extended conflict in West Asia.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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