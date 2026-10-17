Iran Strait of Hormuz update: Fishermen race to scoop up iPhones and perfume from sunken ship

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Hundreds of Iranian fishermen have gone to the Strait of Hormuz to collect iPhones and perfume that spilt from the container ship GFS Pride, which sank on October 14.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readOct 17, 2026 02:55 PM IST First published on: Oct 17, 2026 at 02:55 PM IST
Iranians recover new iPhonesIranians recover new iPhones floating in Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: X/@Telegraph)

Hundreds of Iranian fishermen have gone out to the Strait of Hormuz to collect new iPhones and French perfume that spilt into the sea when the container ship GFS Pride sank on October 14, The Telegraph said. Video clips show crews pulling boxes from the water between half-sunk containers. Iran’s navy says the ship hit a sea mine.

Fishermen set out for a different catch

Along Iran’s Gulf coast, fishermen usually head to sea at dawn to the sound of bandari, a folk music built on drums and hand-clapping. This week, they set out for something else.

Hundreds of men, in small boats and salvage vessels, spread across the strait. “We heard a container ship sank, so we’re going to collect iPhones and perfume,” one of them said in a video. Footage shows dozens of boats moving between the floating containers. In one clip, a small boat strains to pull a full-size container behind it.

Iran says the ship hit a mine

Singapore, where the ship was registered, said it sank after a fire broke out on board. All 21 crew members were taken off without injury.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy gave a different cause. It said the ship had left an approved route and entered a dangerous area, where it struck a sea mine and caught fire. The vessel was carrying more than 2,500 containers.

Iran has hit scores of ships since the war began in late February, yet almost none have sunk. The Telegraph said the GFS Pride was the second ship to go down within 24 hours and the third of the war. The first was the Cape Dao, lost to an attack on September 23.

Story continues below this ad

The IRGC has stepped up its attacks on shipping around the strait to the fastest pace since the war began. Its navy has told local fishermen to take care near the drifting containers.

Iran links reopening to a US exit

On Friday, October 16, Iran said the strait would reopen only if US forces left the region. Brig Gen Mohammad Akraminia, the army spokesman, said Iranian forces would drive out US troops if they stayed.

He blamed the US for the lack of safety east of the strait and urged shipowners to use a route set by Iran’s armed forces. He said ships that did so would be safe.

Most Read
1Trump waives sanctions on Russia bill that gave power to impose 100% tariff on India
2Abu Dhabi royal found unconscious with toddler in London after ‘cocaine binge’
3Trump fires Katie Zacharia after five days as White House press secretary: Report
4‘Kill Indian people’: Chilling details of US Hindu temple plot – 300 rounds, Nazi patch found at teen’s home
5Mass shooting plot at Hindu temple in US foiled after rifle jams
67-day stint, 1 briefing, no bar license: How Katie Zacharia’s White House career crumbled in a week

Also on Friday, Iran’s regular navy said it had watched a fire on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman. It said the tanker had switched off its tracking systems and tried to enter a prohibited zone.

Story continues below this ad

Fighting grows near the Red Sea

On the other side of the Arabian Peninsula, war continues around another key shipping route. The Houthis have tightened their siege of Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had shot down ballistic missiles and drones over Riyadh and other areas. Its spokesman, Maj Gen Turki al-Maliki, said forces destroyed a missile aimed at the Red Sea port of Yanbu, along with two cruise missiles and three drones.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments