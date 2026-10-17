Iran Strait of Hormuz update: Fishermen race to scoop up iPhones and perfume from sunken ship

Hundreds of Iranian fishermen have gone out to the Strait of Hormuz to collect new iPhones and French perfume that spilt into the sea when the container ship GFS Pride sank on October 14, The Telegraph said. Video clips show crews pulling boxes from the water between half-sunk containers. Iran’s navy says the ship hit a sea mine.

Along Iran’s Gulf coast, fishermen usually head to sea at dawn to the sound of bandari, a folk music built on drums and hand-clapping. This week, they set out for something else.

Iranians recover new iPhones floating in Strait of Hormuz 🔗 https://t.co/V2IakWuW4b https://t.co/WGy6rj9eGP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 16, 2026

Hundreds of men, in small boats and salvage vessels, spread across the strait. “We heard a container ship sank, so we’re going to collect iPhones and perfume,” one of them said in a video. Footage shows dozens of boats moving between the floating containers. In one clip, a small boat strains to pull a full-size container behind it.

Iran says the ship hit a mine

Singapore, where the ship was registered, said it sank after a fire broke out on board. All 21 crew members were taken off without injury.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy gave a different cause. It said the ship had left an approved route and entered a dangerous area, where it struck a sea mine and caught fire. The vessel was carrying more than 2,500 containers.

Iran has hit scores of ships since the war began in late February, yet almost none have sunk. The Telegraph said the GFS Pride was the second ship to go down within 24 hours and the third of the war. The first was the Cape Dao, lost to an attack on September 23.

Story continues below this ad

The IRGC has stepped up its attacks on shipping around the strait to the fastest pace since the war began. Its navy has told local fishermen to take care near the drifting containers.

Iran links reopening to a US exit

On Friday, October 16, Iran said the strait would reopen only if US forces left the region. Brig Gen Mohammad Akraminia, the army spokesman, said Iranian forces would drive out US troops if they stayed.

He blamed the US for the lack of safety east of the strait and urged shipowners to use a route set by Iran’s armed forces. He said ships that did so would be safe.

Also on Friday, Iran’s regular navy said it had watched a fire on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman. It said the tanker had switched off its tracking systems and tried to enter a prohibited zone.

Story continues below this ad

Fighting grows near the Red Sea

On the other side of the Arabian Peninsula, war continues around another key shipping route. The Houthis have tightened their siege of Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had shot down ballistic missiles and drones over Riyadh and other areas. Its spokesman, Maj Gen Turki al-Maliki, said forces destroyed a missile aimed at the Red Sea port of Yanbu, along with two cruise missiles and three drones.