US-Iran truce: Team Iran reaches Qatar for talks amid Trump’s ‘great deal’ or ‘no deal’ jibe

Iran-US deal talks in Doha centre on Strait of Hormuz reopening, enriched uranium, sanctions relief and efforts to end the conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 25, 2026 06:36 PM IST
us iran warPakistan Army chief Asim Munir with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf. Photo: (X/ IranAmbPak)
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Iran’s top negotiators have reached Qatar’s capital Doha to hold talks for a possible deal with the United States to end the nearly three-months old war in West Asia, an official briefed on the visit said on Monday.

Among the Iranian negotiators, Tehran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are in Doha to hold talks with Qatar’s prime minister for a potential deal. The discussions are expected to be focused on the reopening of Strait of Hormuz ⁠and ⁠Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched ⁠uranium, officials told Reuters.

The official added that Iran’s central ‌bank governor is also part of the delegation who will primarily discuss the release of Tehran’s frozen assets as part of the final agreement with the United States under sanctions waiver, report added.

Trump links truce to Abraham Accords

After US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that agreement between Washington and Tehran is “largely negotiated”, a potential deal is emerging to end the conflict. Trump, on Monday, linked the Abraham Accords signing with Iran negotiations and said that talks with Tehran were proceeding “nicely”.

Also Read | Possible US-Iran deal triggers sharp divide among US lawmakers

The US president added that any ceasefire agreement with Iran would either be a “great and meaningful” deal or there would be no deal at all.

After 12 weeks since the US and Israel launched its offensive against Iran, the Islamic Republic has insisted that any agreement will have to include an end to fighting on all fronts, including Israel’s offensive in Lebanon.

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Conflict over waterway sovereignty and tolls

The talks in Doha could help in reopening the critical waterway, which deals with the passage of an estimated 20 percent of the world’s oil and natural gas.

However, Iran has also been discussing to introduce tolling system for the commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, but the Trump administration has rejected the idea and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said that no country should agree to pay any amount for passing the strait.

Uranium stockpile as a deal-breaker

The discussions in Doha would also be focused on Iran’s highly enriched uranium as America has said that Tehran will have to hand over the stockpile.

A US official confirmed to Associated Press that if Iran doesn’t give up its enriched uranium stockpile, there will be no sanctions relief, including unfreezing of assets.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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