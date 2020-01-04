Trump says Soleimani responsible for terror plots in Delhi: Top quotes of US President after airstrike

President Donald Trump said the ‘reign of terror is over’ after the killing of General Qassem Soleimani. (File) President Donald Trump said the ‘reign of terror is over’ after the killing of General Qassem Soleimani. (File)

A day after an American drone strike killed Iran’s top commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, US President Donald Trump said the “reign of terror is over” and claimed that the chief of the Quds Force had contributed to “terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London.”

Ever since the news of the attack broke out, US President Donald Trump has been vocal about the intent and effect of the strike that has ratcheted up tensions with Iran. Trump has also claimed that Soleimani had killed and wounded thousands of Americans over a period of time and was plotting to kill many more.

“Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London. Today we remember and honour the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over,” Trump said.

What US President Donald Trump said after Soleimani’s killing:

🔴 “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

🔴 “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was, directly and indirectly, responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number ..of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!”

🔴 “The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. The people of Iraq don’t want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well!”

🔴 “The recent attacks on US targets in Iraq, including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the direction of Soleimani.”

🔴 “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war. I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential. We do not seek regime change…However, the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbours, must end and it must end now. The future belongs to the people of Iran, those who seek peaceful co-existence and cooperation, not the terrorist warlords who plunder their nation to finance bloodshed abroad.”

