US-Iran tensions: Iran ready for talks with US on nuclear deal, says foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s foreign minister has said Tehran is ready to begin talks with the United States on its nuclear programme, as reports suggest senior officials from both sides could meet in Istanbul later this week.

Abbas Araghchi said negotiations could start soon, even as US military forces continue to build up in the region. US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that Iran was “seriously talking” to Washington, raising hopes of a deal that could prevent military action.

‘Iran has always been ready for diplomacy’

Speaking during a visit to the shrine of Iran’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Araghchi said Iran had long supported talks if they were based on respect.

“Iran’s enemies are talking about diplomacy today, even though Iran has always been ready for this option, provided there is mutual respect and consideration of interests,” he said.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian had ordered preparations for nuclear talks with the US.

Possible meeting in Istanbul

Iran’s foreign ministry said details of the talks were being finalised and could be completed in the coming days. No official date has been announced.

According to the US news site Axios, Araghchi is expected to meet Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff in Istanbul on Friday. Reuters reported that officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt would also attend.

If confirmed, the meeting would be the first direct talks between US and Iranian officials since April last year, before Israel and the US carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile sites during a brief war in June.

US military presence and Trump’s demands

The US has moved warships and aircraft into the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Trump has said he wants Iran to stop producing highly enriched uranium and curb its ballistic missile programme.

Recent satellite images show repairs at Iran’s Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites following the June strikes by Israel and the US.

Trump has also spoken about the possibility of regime change in Iran, raising concerns that further pressure could lead to wider conflict in the region.

Reuters reported that Iranian officials are worried that even a limited US strike could trigger fresh protests. Demonstrations began in December after the Iranian currency fell sharply and inflation rose.

Iran’s government has said 3,117 people, including security personnel, were killed during the protests. Activists say the true number is much higher.

Iran has warned it would respond if the US launches an attack, including strikes on Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel was ready “for every scenario”.