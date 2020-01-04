Follow Us:
Saturday, January 04, 2020
Live now

US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: New airstrike on pro-Iran convoy in Iraq ahead of Soleimani funeral

US-Iran tension LIVE updates: Today's attack comes after the killing of the latter's top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2020 10:02:54 am
This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP)

Tensions soared between the US and Iran after fresh air strikes by the US targetted Iraqi militia convoy took place in the north of Baghdad on Saturday early morning. “Airstrikes targeting Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday. Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1.12am local time, he said,” Reuters reported.

Today’s attack comes after the killing of the latter’s top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in an American drone strike in Baghdad. Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” whereas, the US had announced it would send more troops to the region. Pentagon confirmed that US President Donald Trump had ordered Soleimani’s killing in the retaliatory attack.

EXPLAINED: Why General Qassem Soleimani mattered

India said it had “noted that a senior Iranian leader had been killed by the US”, urged restraint and called for de-escalation. The terse statement on the attack masked the deep unease about how far the ripples from this sharp spike in US-Iran tensions will extend across the region, and impact India.

Live Blog

As US-Iran tensions escalate, how does it affect India and the region? What about global oil prices? We bring you the latest updates:

Highlights

    10:02 (IST)04 Jan 2020
    Hased al-Shaabi, an Iraqi paramilitary network confirmed that an airstrike targeted their convoy

    Almost exactly 24 hours later, a new strike targeted a convoy belonging to the Hashed al-Shaabi, an Iraqi paramilitary network whose Shiite-majority factions have close ties to Iran, the group said in a statement.

    10:00 (IST)04 Jan 2020
    Soleimani's killing was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between the US and Iran

    The assassination was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US, which pledged to send more troops to the region even as US President Donald Trump insisted he did not want war.

    09:59 (IST)04 Jan 2020
    Airstrike comes hours ahead of Soleimani funeral

    The fresh airstrike came hours ahead of a planned mourning march for Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary heavyweight Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, slain in a precision drone strike by the US in Baghdad on Friday.

    09:57 (IST)04 Jan 2020
    New airstrike on pro-Iran convoy in Iraq ahead of Soleimani funeral

    A fresh airstrike hit pro-Iran fighters in Iraq early Saturday, as fears grew of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general.

    The Associated Press reported new details on the latest airstrike in Iraq which it attributes to an Iraqi official who says the strike hit two cars and killed five members of the Iran-backed militia they were carrying. The unnamed official said the identities of those killed are unknown.

    The salvo comes a day after a US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Gen Qassem Soleimani – an act of aggression which Iran has promised to avenge.

    The killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

    Whereas, for India, one part of that question was answered after Iran warned of retaliation, with jitters on Dalal Street over the potential for an oil shock. The stock market fell by over a hundred points, but more telling was the rupee’s 38-paise drop around the same time to Rs 71.74 to the US dollar. India’s oil import bill in 2018-19 was $111.9 billion. And the new geopolitical tensions could not have come at a worse time, when the economy is crawling at 4.5 per cent GDP growth in Q2 this fiscal year.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.