Trump says Iran talks to begin Monday but Tehran says no direct negotiations

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged him to give diplomacy another chance, while unnamed Iranian officials had also requested negotiations. (AP Photo

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with Iran would begin on Monday, after he decided to hold back what he described as “the biggest attack since World War II” following appeals from key Gulf allies, the Associated Press reported.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged him to give diplomacy another chance, while unnamed Iranian officials had also requested negotiations. “Now what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon,” he said, without disclosing who would participate in the talks, as per the report.