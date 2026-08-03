Trump says Iran talks to begin Monday but Tehran says no direct negotiations

Trump decided to hold back what he described as "the biggest attack since World War II" following appeals from key Gulf allies, the Associated Press reported.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readAug 3, 2026 08:46 PM IST
Speaking to reporters, Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged him to give diplomacy another chance, while unnamed Iranian officials had also requested negotiations.Speaking to reporters, Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged him to give diplomacy another chance, while unnamed Iranian officials had also requested negotiations. (AP Photo
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with Iran would begin on Monday, after he decided to hold back what he described as “the biggest attack since World War II” following appeals from key Gulf allies, the Associated Press reported.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged him to give diplomacy another chance, while unnamed Iranian officials had also requested negotiations. “Now what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon,” he said, without disclosing who would participate in the talks, as per the report.

Iran says no direct talks

However, Iran denied that direct discussions with Washington were underway. According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Tehran was not currently negotiating with the United States. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said ongoing discussions were instead being held with Oman and were limited to establishing a temporary safe navigation route through the Strait of Hormuz, according to AP.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments