‘36 to 72 hours’: Trump’s ‘good news’ teaser on Iran-US Round 2 peace talks

The United States and Iran may be moving closer to a second round of negotiations, even as tensions across the regioncontinue to cast uncertainty over diplomatic efforts.
According to a report by the New York Post (NYP), “good news” on renewed talks could emerge within the next 36 to 72 hours, with Donald Trump indicating that a breakthrough remains possible.
Pakistani officials involved in mediation efforts said ongoing backchannel diplomacy with Tehran has renewed hopes for another round of peace talks. Responding to a query by the NYP, Trump said via text message that such a development was “possible,” as Islamabad continues to play a central role in facilitating dialogue.
The update comes hours after the US president announced an extension of the current ceasefire with Iran, stating that Washington would wait for a “unified proposal” from Tehran’s leadership before advancing negotiations.
Pakistan emerges as key diplomatic intermediary
Unnamed sources in Islamabad told the New York Post that the ceasefire has largely held despite heightened rhetoric from both sides, pointing to a lack of direct military escalation. “The ceasefire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, indicating positive intent on both sides,” one source told the NYP, adding that Pakistan remains the key mediator in the process.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the White House has suspended Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit after Iran rebuffed initial efforts to restart negotiations.
Elsewhere in the region, violence has continued despite ceasefire agreements. In southern Lebanon, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the town of Tayri killed two people, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident.
The strike comes despite a 10-day ceasefire that took effect last week, with sporadic attacks reported on both sides. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for some recent actions, adding to the volatility.
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In a separate development, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a wounded soldier has died after being wounded in an earlier attack on United Nations forces in southern Lebanon. The soldier had been repatriated before succumbing to injuries. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack.
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