‘36 to 72 hours’: Trump’s ‘good news’ teaser on Iran-US Round 2 peace talks

The update comes hours after Donald Trump announced an extension of the current ceasefire with Iran. (Photo: X/@realDonaldTrump)

The United States and Iran may be moving closer to a second round of negotiations, even as tensions across the region continue to cast uncertainty over diplomatic efforts.

According to a report by the New York Post (NYP), “good news” on renewed talks could emerge within the next 36 to 72 hours, with Donald Trump indicating that a breakthrough remains possible.

Pakistani officials involved in mediation efforts said ongoing backchannel diplomacy with Tehran has renewed hopes for another round of peace talks. Responding to a query by the NYP, Trump said via text message that such a development was “possible,” as Islamabad continues to play a central role in facilitating dialogue.