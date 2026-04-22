‘36 to 72 hours’: Trump’s ‘good news’ teaser on Iran-US Round 2 peace talks

US-Iran ceasefire extended as Pakistan mediates potential talks within 72 hours; fresh attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon highlight fragile regional stability.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 09:08 PM IST
donald trump, ceasefire, iran us talks, islamabad talks,The update comes hours after Donald Trump announced an extension of the current ceasefire with Iran. (Photo: X/@realDonaldTrump)
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The United States and Iran may be moving closer to a second round of negotiations, even as tensions across the region continue to cast uncertainty over diplomatic efforts.

According to a report by the New York Post (NYP), “good news” on renewed talks could emerge within the next 36 to 72 hours, with Donald Trump indicating that a breakthrough remains possible.

Pakistani officials involved in mediation efforts said ongoing backchannel diplomacy with Tehran has renewed hopes for another round of peace talks. Responding to a query by the NYP, Trump said via text message that such a development was “possible,” as Islamabad continues to play a central role in facilitating dialogue.

The update comes hours after the US president announced an extension of the current ceasefire with Iran, stating that Washington would wait for a “unified proposal” from Tehran’s leadership before advancing negotiations.

Pakistan emerges as key diplomatic intermediary

Unnamed sources in Islamabad told the New York Post that the ceasefire has largely held despite heightened rhetoric from both sides, pointing to a lack of direct military escalation. “The ceasefire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, indicating positive intent on both sides,” one source told the NYP, adding that Pakistan remains the key mediator in the process.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the White House has suspended Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit after Iran rebuffed initial efforts to restart negotiations.

Must Read | US Iran War News Live Updates | Trump says ‘good news’ on US-Iran peace talks could come by Friday: Report

Tehran has acknowledged the ceasefire extension but has not confirmed whether it will participate in fresh talks, according to Iranian state television.

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Firing in Strait of Hormuz raises tensions

Complicating the diplomatic landscape, Iranian semi-official media reported that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard attacked three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

Iranian state television also said that two targeted ships have been seized, raising fresh concerns over security in one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

 

Iran War Day 54: How closely are you following?

5 questions · Iran ceasefire & Day 54 developments
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Question 1 of 5
Who requested Donald Trump extend the Iran ceasefire on Day 54?
Pakistan's army chief and prime minister made the request — a move seen as boosting Islamabad's profile as a key mediator between the US and Iran.
Question 2 of 5
Iran refused to attend the Islamabad talks unless the US did what first?
Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani said negotiations would resume only after Washington halted the blockade, which he called a violation of the ceasefire terms.
Question 3 of 5
Which two vessels did Iran seize in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday?
Iran said both ships were seized for operating without authorisation and manipulating navigation systems near Iranian coastal waters.
Question 4 of 5
How much did Trump claim Iran was losing per day due to the US blockade?
Trump used the figure to argue the US was "negotiating from a position of strength" while claiming Iran was "collapsing financially" under the blockade.
Question 5 of 5
What did Mahdi Mohammadi, adviser to Iran's parliamentary speaker, call Trump's ceasefire extension?
Mohammadi also said "the losing side cannot dictate terms" — among the sharpest rhetoric from Tehran on Day 54 of the conflict.
Your score
 
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Violence in Lebanon underscores fragile ceasefire

Elsewhere in the region, violence has continued despite ceasefire agreements. In southern Lebanon, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the town of Tayri killed two people, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident.

The strike comes despite a 10-day ceasefire that took effect last week, with sporadic attacks reported on both sides. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for some recent actions, adding to the volatility.

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In a separate development, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a wounded soldier has died after being wounded in an earlier attack on United Nations forces in southern Lebanon. The soldier had been repatriated before succumbing to injuries. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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