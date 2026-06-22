Did Qatar PM snub JD Vance? Viral video from US-Iran talks sparks speculation

From left, US Vice-President JD Vance, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and Premier minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the Buergenstock resort resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Urs Flueeler, Pool Photo via AP)
A video clip from the latest US-Iran talks, held in Switzerland, is doing the rounds on the internet, in which Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani appears to greet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while seemingly ignoring US Vice President JD Vance.
The viral footage showed Sheikh Mohammed approaching the delegation and exchanging greetings with Sharif before turning to others in the group. The brief, seemingly awkward moment left Vance waiting momentarily, sparking widespread discussions on the internet, with social media users calling the interaction a diplomatic snub.
The viral footage emerged from the high-level quadrilateral meeting involving the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Bürgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne in Switzerland.
The diplomats from the countries gathered for discussions aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
“Live from Lucerne, work continues with @VP & @jaredkushner,” Al Thani said in a post shared on X.
The first round of direct talks between the United States and Iran in Switzerland concluded on Monday. The mediators Qatar and Pakistan hailed the negotiations as “encouraging progress” despite the talks being rattled by public threats from President Donald Trump and a temporary walkout by Iranian negotiators.
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