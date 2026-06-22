Did Qatar PM snub JD Vance? Viral video from US-Iran talks sparks speculation

From left, US Vice-President JD Vance, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and Premier minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the Buergenstock resort resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Urs Flueeler, Pool Photo via AP)

A video clip from the latest US-Iran talks, held in Switzerland, is doing the rounds on the internet, in which Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani appears to greet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while seemingly ignoring US Vice President JD Vance.

The viral footage showed Sheikh Mohammed approaching the delegation and exchanging greetings with Sharif before turning to others in the group. The brief, seemingly awkward moment left Vance waiting momentarily, sparking widespread discussions on the internet, with social media users calling the interaction a diplomatic snub.

The viral footage emerged from the high-level quadrilateral meeting involving the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Bürgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne in Switzerland.