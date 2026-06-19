First US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed as Lebanon violence threatens peace deal

Plans for US and Iranian negotiators to meet in Switzerland on Friday have been postponed, casting fresh uncertainty over efforts to convert this week’s memorandum of understanding ending more than three months of conflict into a permanent peace agreement, according to Reuters.

The delay comes only days after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an accord aimed at ending hostilities that began in late February. While the memorandum extended a fragile ceasefire for at least 60 days, it left several contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities and long-term security arrangements, to be addressed in subsequent negotiations, Reuters reported.

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Switzerland confirms postponement

Preparations for technical talks at the Swiss resort of Buergenstock were reportedly well advanced when US Vice President JD Vance withdrew plans to attend, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Earlier, a source familiar with Tehran’s position told Reuters that Iran’s lead negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, was also not expected to participate.

Switzerland’s foreign ministry later confirmed that the talks had been postponed but stressed that it remained ready to facilitate negotiations and that preparatory work was continuing, according to Reuters. The White House said the U.S. delegation had been prepared to travel once arrangements were finalised, adding that the logistics of the negotiations had never been straightforward.

Lebanon fighting threatens fragile peace process

The delay comes as renewed violence in Lebanon threatens to complicate efforts to secure a broader regional settlement. Reuters reported that Israel launched fresh strikes against Hezbollah positions, while Lebanese authorities said at least 18 people were killed in airstrikes.

Israel’s military also announced that four soldiers, including a battalion commander and three members of a tank crew, were killed in southern Lebanon in one of Hezbollah’s deadliest attacks of the conflict. According to The Times of Israel, the soldiers were killed when a Hezbollah attack struck an Israeli tank operating near the border.

The memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran requires all parties and their allies to cease military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. However, Israel, which was not involved in the negotiations, has repeatedly stated that it is not bound by the agreement, Reuters reported.

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Economic and political stakes remain high

The conflict, which began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has killed at least 7,000 people, most of them in Iran and Lebanon. The war also disrupted energy markets and raised fears over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies.

Reuters reported that oil prices have eased in recent days as tanker traffic resumed through the strategic waterway following the ceasefire agreement.

In Washington, some Republican lawmakers have criticised the deal, arguing that Trump granted significant concessions to secure an end to a conflict that had become politically costly ahead of November’s midterm elections. According to Reuters, the agreement includes sanctions relief, access to frozen Iranian assets and waivers allowing Iranian oil exports.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei signalled that future negotiations would be difficult, warning that Tehran would reject excessive demands from Washington. Reuters also reported that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council vowed a firm response to any violation of the agreement.

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Under the memorandum, negotiators have 60 days to reach an understanding on Iran’s nuclear programme and related security issues. While US officials remain optimistic that a stronger and more durable nuclear accord can be achieved, critics argue that Iran enters the talks from a strengthened position after surviving months of conflict and securing significant economic concessions, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from agencies)