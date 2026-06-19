First US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed as Lebanon violence threatens peace deal

US-Iran peace talks face fresh uncertainty after planned Swiss negotiations were postponed, while tensions in Lebanon and nuclear disputes complicate efforts for a lasting agreement.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 07:51 PM IST
US President Donald Trump (left) and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian sign the Memorandum of Understanding. Trump was present at the Palace of Versailles, in France. (PTI and ANI Photos)US President Donald Trump (left) and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian sign the Memorandum of Understanding. Trump was present at the Palace of Versailles, in France. (PTI and ANI Photos)
Make us preferred source on Google

Plans for US and Iranian negotiators to meet in Switzerland on Friday have been postponed, casting fresh uncertainty over efforts to convert this week’s memorandum of understanding ending more than three months of conflict into a permanent peace agreement, according to Reuters.

The delay comes only days after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an accord aimed at ending hostilities that began in late February. While the memorandum extended a fragile ceasefire for at least 60 days, it left several contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities and long-term security arrangements, to be addressed in subsequent negotiations, Reuters reported.

Also Read | liveUS-Iran Live Updates

Switzerland confirms postponement

Preparations for technical talks at the Swiss resort of Buergenstock were reportedly well advanced when US Vice President JD Vance withdrew plans to attend, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Earlier, a source familiar with Tehran’s position told Reuters that Iran’s lead negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, was also not expected to participate.

 

Switzerland’s foreign ministry later confirmed that the talks had been postponed but stressed that it remained ready to facilitate negotiations and that preparatory work was continuing, according to Reuters. The White House said the U.S. delegation had been prepared to travel once arrangements were finalised, adding that the logistics of the negotiations had never been straightforward.

Lebanon fighting threatens fragile peace process

The delay comes as renewed violence in Lebanon threatens to complicate efforts to secure a broader regional settlement. Reuters reported that Israel launched fresh strikes against Hezbollah positions, while Lebanese authorities said at least 18 people were killed in airstrikes.

Israel’s military also announced that four soldiers, including a battalion commander and three members of a tank crew, were killed in southern Lebanon in one of Hezbollah’s deadliest attacks of the conflict. According to The Times of Israel, the soldiers were killed when a Hezbollah attack struck an Israeli tank operating near the border.

The memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran requires all parties and their allies to cease military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. However, Israel, which was not involved in the negotiations, has repeatedly stated that it is not bound by the agreement, Reuters reported.

Story continues below this ad

Economic and political stakes remain high

The conflict, which began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has killed at least 7,000 people, most of them in Iran and Lebanon. The war also disrupted energy markets and raised fears over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies.

Reuters reported that oil prices have eased in recent days as tanker traffic resumed through the strategic waterway following the ceasefire agreement.

In Washington, some Republican lawmakers have criticised the deal, arguing that Trump granted significant concessions to secure an end to a conflict that had become politically costly ahead of November’s midterm elections. According to Reuters, the agreement includes sanctions relief, access to frozen Iranian assets and waivers allowing Iranian oil exports.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei signalled that future negotiations would be difficult, warning that Tehran would reject excessive demands from Washington. Reuters also reported that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council vowed a firm response to any violation of the agreement.

Story continues below this ad

Under the memorandum, negotiators have 60 days to reach an understanding on Iran’s nuclear programme and related security issues. While US officials remain optimistic that a stronger and more durable nuclear accord can be achieved, critics argue that Iran enters the talks from a strengthened position after surviving months of conflict and securing significant economic concessions, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments