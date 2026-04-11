Inside the high-stakes peace talks in Islamabad: Can JD Vance bridge the gap in Trump’s 14-day ceasefire?

Security officers search a car at the main entrance of Pakistan's foreign ministry to ensure security ahead of the United States and Iran possible negotiations in Pakistani capital after two-week ceasefire, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

The outcome of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad could affect millions of lives across the Middle East and shape the global economy, according to CNN.

The Pakistani capital has been placed under tight security, with a two-day public holiday declared ahead of the arrival of both delegations. The meeting follows a fragile two-week ceasefire that has, for now, paused direct confrontation.

However, continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon and disagreements over whether the ceasefire applies there could complicate the discussions.

Who will be at the talks?

The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s going to be positive,” Vance said before departing, CNN reported.

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Iran has not officially confirmed its team, but local media suggest parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf may lead the delegation.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the talks as a “make-or-break moment” and said the government would make every effort to support dialogue.

What will they talk about?

A key issue will be Iran’s nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump said, “No nuclear weapon. That’s 99% of it,” according to CNN.

There is confusion over proposals from both sides. Trump referred to a “10-point proposal from Iran” as a “workable basis”, but Iranian demands reported in state media include lifting all sanctions and recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz conditions Washington is unlikely to accept.

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Police officers assemble for briefing prior to their deployment in Islamabad, Pakistan, to ensure security ahead of possible negotiations between Iran and the United States, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

The US is also said to have its own multi-point plan, including limits on Iran’s nuclear and defence capabilities.

What is happening in Lebanon?

Disagreement over Lebanon remains a major sticking point. Iran insists the ceasefire includes its ally Hezbollah, while the US and Israel say it does not. Israeli strikes this week killed hundreds, drawing international criticism.

Ghalibaf said talks could not proceed without a ceasefire in Lebanon, warning that “time is running out,” CNN reported.

Vance acknowledged there had been a “legitimate misunderstanding” about Lebanon’s inclusion and suggested Israel may need to show restraint.

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What about the Strait of Hormuz?

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is another key issue. The route is vital for global oil supplies, but shipping remains limited despite the ceasefire.

Iran has warned that violations of the truce would bring a “strong response”, while Trump has cautioned against any attempt to charge tolls on passing vessels.

The Strait of Hormuz ​has been largely shut by Iran ​since the start ⁠of the conflict at the end of February. (AP File photo)

Will the talks achieve anything?

US officials say the talks may include both direct and indirect discussions, CNN reported.

Trump said he was “very optimistic” about a deal, adding that Iran appeared “more reasonable” in private. However, Iranian public statements suggest a harder position.

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Officials expect the meeting to be the first in a series of negotiations rather than a final breakthrough.