Sanctions, oversight, and Lebanon: Takeaways from US-Iran talks in Switzerland

The US and Iran have agreed to establish a High Level Committee to provide “political oversight on the mediation,” the statement said.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 22, 2026 09:12 AM IST First published on: Jun 22, 2026 at 09:11 AM IST
Switzerland Iran US NegotiationsPakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, center, speaks between US Vice President JD Vance, left, and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland. (Photo: AP)

The first round of direct talks between the United States and Iran in Switzerland concluded on Monday. The mediators Qatar and Pakistan hailed the negotiations as “encouraging progress” despite the talks being rattled by public threats from President Donald Trump and a temporary walkout by Iranian negotiators.

In a joint statement issued from Lucerne, Qatar and Pakistan said the talks at Burgenstock had been conducted in a “positive and constructive atmosphere” and that a mechanism had been created for further technical talks.

What was agreed

The most concrete outcome of the first session was the establishment of a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight of the negotiations. Under the agreed framework, chief negotiators from both sides would report regularly to this committee and lead dedicated working groups on three core issues: nuclear commitments, sanctions relief, and a monitoring and dispute-resolution mechanism to oversee implementation of the memorandum of understanding both sides signed last week.

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The committee has also agreed upon a roadmap aimed at reaching a final deal within the 60-day window set by the memorandum. Technical talks are expected to continue for the remainder of this week at Burgenstock.

The Lebanon de-confliction cell

Perhaps the most significant new development was the agreement to create a dedicated “de-confliction cell” involving Lebanon, facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan. The cell is intended to ensure adherence to the ceasefire in Lebanon, a provision explicitly required under the first article of the memorandum, as fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah has continued despite the agreement.

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Switzerland Iran US Negotiations
US Vice President JD Vance speaks, right, speaks next to Trump envoy Jared Kushner prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, responding to the joint statement, said oil and petrochemical exports had been waived, the naval blockade lifted, some frozen Iranian assets released, and a major reconstruction and development plan for Iran launched.

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However, he struck a cautious note, saying the first real test of the agreement would be the Lebanon de-confliction cell, a signal that Tehran views the Lebanon file, not the nuclear one, as the immediate litmus test of American good faith.

What nearly derailed the talks

The session was thrown into turmoil after Trump posted a series of threats on social media and in a Fox News interview, including threatening to strike Iran again and using aggressive language directed at Iran’s negotiating team over the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Switzerland Iran US Negotiations
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, 3rd from right, and Speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, 2nd from right, with the Delegation of Iran at the Lake Lucerne Summit at the Buergenstock resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, Switzerland. (Photo: AP)

Iranian negotiators briefly walked out, lodging a formal protest with mediators over what they called threats to their personal safety. The walkout did not appear to permanently disrupt the process, with Qatar and Pakistan stepping in to keep communication channels open.

Vice President JD Vance, leading the US delegation alongside Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, adopted a markedly different tone from Trump, saying the president had asked negotiators to “turn over a new leaf” with Tehran.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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