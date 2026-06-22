US-Iran set up Lebanon ‘deconfliction cell’. Can it deliver peace

US-Iran talks in Switzerland advanced with agreement on a Lebanon deconfliction cell to support ceasefire implementation and reduce regional military tensions.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 10:36 PM IST
us iran war, lebanonPeople run in front of burned cars that were attacked in an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. (AP Photo)
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After the first full day of talks between the US and Iran in Switzerland, negotiators agreed on Sunday to establish a new “deconfliction cell” for Lebanon in order to ensure a ceasefire on all fronts in the region and uphold the requirements in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last week.

Framework for a permanent peace deal

The negotiations in the Bürgenstock resort in Obbürgen, which is being led by Pakistan and Qatar, acknowledged that the US and Iran have agreed on “a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days” and described the ongoing process as “encouraging progress”.

Iran US Israel Lebanon Switzerland peace talks Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (left) and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (right) during high-level US talks, at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland. (Photo: X/@IRNAEnglish)

Addressing strategic confusion in Beirut

The move to create a “deconfliction cell” for Lebanon comes days after contradictory statements and confusion regarding ceasefire terms in Beirut as Israeli military continued its offensive in southern Lebanon.

Tripartite operations for cessation of hostilities

After the first day of talks in Switzerland, Tehran and Washington consented to create the “deconfliction cell” involving Iran, the United States, and Lebanon to “ensure adherence to the termination of military operations in Lebanon,” the New York Post reported, citing the joint statement released by Qatar and Pakistan.

Also Read | Sanctions, oversight, and Lebanon: Takeaways from US-Iran talks in Switzerland

Testing the sincerity of the peace process

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said it would be the “first real test” of the negotiations to ensure a ceasefire is followed in Lebanon, as the Israeli military continued its strikes in Beirut, CBS News reported.

Israel’s exclusion and military coordination issues

Notably, Israel is not a part of the joint statement mechanism where the “deconfliction cell” is being established for Lebanon, and it remains unclear if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to the idea.

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A spokesperson for Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office, David Mencer, said, “Israel is not a party to this (memorandum of understanding) or of the negotiations with Iran,” CNN reported.

The aim to establish a “deconfliction cell” for Lebanon is to reportedly prevent the Israeli military from inadvertently clashing with the Lebanese military.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had said earlier this month that movement in the Lebanese region “requires coordination” after a general and several officers of Lebanon’s military were killed in Israeli military’s strikes.

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