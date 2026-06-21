US to ‘fundamentally transform’ Iran relations, says JD Vance amid talks in Switzerland

US-Iran talks in Switzerland entered a crucial phase as JD Vance signalled a possible reset in relations and progress on nuclear negotiations.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 21, 2026 07:22 PM IST
us iran talksUS Vice President JD Vance waits to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, Switzerland. (AP)
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In the high-stakes summit being held in Switzerland between the US and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia, Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said Washington was willing to “fundamentally transform” its relations with Tehran and conveyed the message of President Donald Trump, who has asked ​to turn ⁠over “a new leaf” ‌to transform the relationship with Iran.

The development comes as Vance and other senior Iranian officials reached Switzerland on Sunday to formally start the negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme and other sticking points in the framework to keep the fragile interim deal active and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In his address, Vance said, “Never before has the Iranian and American leadership met at such a high level. We’ve already made great progress over just the last few hours, and I expect that we will make additional progress in the hours to come.”

Interacting with reporters in Switzerland, the Vice President said Trump has “committed” his country “to see a full ceasefire,” adding that he “feel(s) great” about “where we are in Lebanon.”

Praising the Trump administration’s stance over conflict in Lebanon, Vance said the US government has done “more to stop the conflict in Lebanon than any government anywhere in the world over the last few months.” The Vice President’s comments came after he was asked about Israel’s continued offensive in Beirut.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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