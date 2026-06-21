US to ‘fundamentally transform’ Iran relations, says JD Vance amid talks in Switzerland

US Vice President JD Vance waits to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, Switzerland. (AP)

In the high-stakes summit being held in Switzerland between the US and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia, Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said Washington was willing to “fundamentally transform” its relations with Tehran and conveyed the message of President Donald Trump, who has asked ​to turn ⁠over “a new leaf” ‌to transform the relationship with Iran.

The development comes as Vance and other senior Iranian officials reached Switzerland on Sunday to formally start the negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme and other sticking points in the framework to keep the fragile interim deal active and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.