Why did US attack Iran again? Wedding deaths, Hormuz crisis, retaliation and what’s next: 10 updates

The United States and Iran have exchanged their most significant attacks in weeks, ending a month-long lull and renewing hostilities between the two sides. Washington said it struck Iranian military targets in response to attempted Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US forces in the region.

Iran responded with missiles and drones targeting US assets in the region, despite President Donald Trump warning that any retaliation would result in Iran being hit at a “much harder and higher level”.

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The latest exchange has again put the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the conflict, with only a handful of ships making the passage each day. Iranian authorities have also reported civilian casualties from the US strikes, including five people killed after shrapnel hit a home hosting a wedding in southern Iran. The renewed fighting has pushed up oil prices, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two oil tankers hit sea mines and were disabled while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.