JD Vance reveals why US-Iran Strait of Hormuz agreement will be ‘messy’

US Vice President JD Vance has acknowledged that negotiations with Iran remain “messy” despite recent progress, saying talks would take time even as Tehran and Washington move closer to an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks come as Iran said it was in the final stages of drafting a Hormuz agreement with Oman, while President Donald Trump predicted a breakthrough could come within days.

Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday, Vance said he understood why Americans might be frustrated with the pace of the talks. “Sometimes it requires one step forward, two steps back, then three steps forward and one step back,” he said.

‘It’s going to take some time’

Vance described efforts to resolve the conflict as “messy”, saying, “It’s going to take some time.” He called the Iranians “extraordinarily difficult people” and said negotiations sometimes required moving backwards before progress could be made.

He attributed the inconsistent progress to divisions within Iran’s leadership, saying some officials wanted the conflict to end while “crazy radicals” wanted it to continue.

“Our job is to navigate through that and get the best outcome for the American people,” Vance said.

Despite the setbacks, the Vice President expressed confidence that the administration would ultimately reach an outcome beneficial to the US. He predicted oil prices would continue to fall and insisted Iran “will never have a nuclear weapon”.

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Vance also brushed aside criticism from some foreign policy hawks over his involvement in negotiations. “If they want to make me own the effort to try to bring this war to a successful conclusion, I’m happy to let them make me own it,” he said.

Any agreement reopening the Strait of Hormuz would be significant for India, which imports a large share of its crude oil from Gulf producers. The waterway also carries around one-fifth of global oil shipments, making it a key route for fuel prices and global trade.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz agreement in ‘final stage’

The comments come as Iran said Wednesday that it was in the final stage of drafting an agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz, while US President Donald Trump indicated a deal could be announced this week.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said a joint statement would be issued “if certain parties do not obstruct this process”, apparently referring to the US.

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Two regional officials told The Associated Press that Iranian and Omani negotiators had finalised a draft deal to reopen the strait and were awaiting final approval from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

The officials described the potential agreement as a temporary solution to the dispute over the strait and said it could pave the way for the US and Iran to resume negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

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Trump says ‘a lot of progress has been made’

Asked Tuesday about reports that an announcement on the strait could come soon, Trump said: “It could happen. Tomorrow or the next day. A lot of progress has been made.”

According to the AP, the agreement is likely to depend on the US lifting its blockade on Iran’s ports. The Trump administration has previously ruled out any deal that would cement Iran’s grip over the strait. Iran, meanwhile, has insisted on some measure of control over the waterway.

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Iran’s assertion of control over the strait and attacks on shipping have ground traffic to a near halt. The closure of the waterway, through which a fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas once passed, has driven up fuel and basic goods prices, roiling the global economy.

(This article was curated by Aditi Anand, who is an intern with The Indian Express)