US and Iran could ‘be headed for second round of talks’ on Thursday, say officials

Following US blockade, Iran responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking aim at US-allied countries. (Representational image/File)

After the US blockade of Iranian ports began, American officials and diplomats were quoted as saying by AP that the two sides could be headed for a second round of talks as soon as Thursday.

Even though talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad have ended without a deal, engagement between the two sides is continuing, as per Associated Press news agencies.

After the US began the blockade, Trump said Iran would like to make a deal very badly adding that he was called this morning by appropriate people, seeking an agreement. US Vice President JD Vance, who accused Iran of engaging in an “act of economic terrorism” by blocking transit through the Strait of Hormuz said that the ball is now in Tehran’s court.