US and Iran could ‘be headed for second round of talks’ on Thursday, say officials

US President Donald Trump said the American blockade of Iranian ports have begun.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 08:00 AM IST
IranFollowing US blockade, Iran responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking aim at US-allied countries. (Representational image/File)
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After the US blockade of Iranian ports began, American officials and diplomats were quoted as saying by AP that the two sides could be headed for a second round of talks as soon as Thursday.

Even though talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad have ended without a deal, engagement between the two sides is continuing, as per Associated Press news agencies.

After the US began the blockade, Trump said Iran would like to make a deal very badly adding that he was called this morning by appropriate people, seeking an agreement. US Vice President JD Vance, who accused Iran of engaging in an “act of economic terrorism” by blocking transit through the Strait of Hormuz said that the ball is now in Tehran’s court.

Following the US blockade, Iran retaliated with threats on ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Ceasefire talks between the US and Iran ended Sunday without an agreement, raising questions about what happens when the current two-week truce expires on April 22.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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