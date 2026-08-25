Trump’s Iran sanctions: Why India’s rice, pharma exports are at risk

Since 2020, India’s trade with Iran has continuously plunged following Washington’s decision to end the sanctions waiver for Tehran’s oil in 2019. (AI-generated image)

The US has launched a sweeping new campaign to isolate Iran economically, warning foreign companies and countries that continue doing business with Tehran that they could face sanctions and lose access to the US financial system. The move could further disrupt Indian exports to Iran, particularly rice, tea and pharmaceuticals.

Iran, meanwhile, has vowed to retaliate against any country that takes part in the US-led “economic outcast” campaign. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the campaign as an unprecedented financial offensive against an adversary, comparing it with the D-Day landings in Normandy.

India-Iran trade collapsed after Washington ended the sanctions waiver for Iranian oil in 2019, although bilateral trade has fluctuated at much lower levels since then.