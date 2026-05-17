No cash, one nuclear site, 400kg Uranium: Trump’s Iran truce terms

US-Iran ceasefire conditions: Washington reportedly sets five demands for a lasting truce, including uranium transfer, assets and nuclear limits.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 17, 2026 10:12 PM IST
us iran proposalIran’s earlier 14-point proposal to end the war in West Asia calls for the US to lift sanctions. (Image generated using AI)
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US-Iran ceasefire conditions explained: The United States has reportedly outlined five conditions to continue the peace process and reach a truce with Iran as President Donald Trump’s administration considers the core demands crucial for the ceasefire to continue and achieve a lasting deal, Iranian media stated.

Nuclear and financial conditions

The US has refused to pay any compensation for damage caused by the bombings of the American military on Iranian territory, as sought by Tehran in its proposal submitted earlier to mediator Pakistan, according to Iran’s Fars news agency. The agency added that Washington has sought to transfer the 400 kilograms of enriched uranium to the US.

Among other conditions outlined by the United States to end the war in West Asia, includes withholding the release of 25% of Iran’s frozen assets and that only one operating nuclear facility must remain in the Islamic Republic.

Washington added that issues pertaining to ending the conflict on all fronts, including Lebanon, must be resolved through negotiations, the report added.

Iran’s core counter-proposals

Iran, in its proposal to end the conflict with the United States, had detailed its key conditions which includes ending the fighting on all fronts, including Israel’s offensive in Lebanon, to release Iran’s frozen assets and lift economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has also sought America to compensate it for the war damage and “recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Context of the conflict and fragile ceasefire

Since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on February 28, regional tensions have remained high as Tehran retaliated against the attack with strikes in the Gulf countries and shut the Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for 20 percent of global oil supply.

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The continued fighting paused on April 8 after a ceasefire took effect between US and Iran which was mediated by Pakistan, however, peace talks in Islamabad between Iran and American delegations failed to produce any concrete results to obtain a lasting agreement.

Trump later extended the ceasefire indefinitely while threatening Iran to agree to US’ conditions to end the conflict.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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