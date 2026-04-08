US-Iran peace talks may take place in Islamabad but Trump says Vance may skip meet

According to Donald Trump (left), there are security concerns surrounding the meeting so J D Vance may not travel to Islamabad. (Reuters file photo)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said in-person peace talks with Iran are expected to take place “very soon”. This came on the heels of a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, brokered through Pakistani mediation.

According to a report by New York Post, Pakistan’s capital Islamabad seems to be a possible location for the peace talks between the two countries.

The truce, agreed just hours before a looming US military deadline, has temporarily halted hostilities and partially reopened the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

According to Axios, the proposed talks in Islamabad could mark the first direct, in-person negotiations between US and Iranian officials since the outbreak of the war. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly extended invitations to both sides, reinforcing Islamabad’s role as a key intermediary in the conflict.