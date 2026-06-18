US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump defends Iran’s missile capability after US-Iran peace deal takes effect

Donald Trump signed an agreement with Iran Thursday that calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and waives US-backed sanctions on the country, immediately allowing Iran to sell its oil freely in a major concession from Washington. (Source: AP)

US-Iran War News Live Updates: Just hours after signing a peace agreement with Iran, US President Donald Trump said Iran should be allowed to retain some ballistic missiles, arguing that several countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, possess similar weapons. Speaking in France, Trump suggested that ballistic missiles were not the main concern in the ongoing negotiations, stressing that nuclear weapons remained the bigger issue.

Iran insists missiles and uranium stockpile are off limits: Iran, however, noted that it is hesitant to compromise on security issues. According to Al Jazeera, citing Iranian media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran would closely monitor whether the US fulfils its commitments under the agreement. He warned that Iran would not honour its obligations if the US failed to do the same. Baghaei stated that Iran’s ballistic missile programme is non-negotiable and rejected any suggestion that the country would export its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. He also specified that Tehran could consider charging ships for services in the Strait of Hormuz in the future, a stance that appears at odds with earlier US assurances that the waterway would remain open to international shipping.

Story continues below this ad Agreement opens 60-day negotiation: In a virtual agreement signing ceremony, Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approved a 14-point memorandum designed to ease tensions between US and Iran. The agreement reopens the Strait of Hormuz and launches a 60-day negotiatimg window aimed at securing a permanent settlement, according to CNN reports. Under the agreement, Iran has agreed to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, while the US will begin lifting selected sanctions, allowing Tehran to resume oil exports. The deal will also be bringing an end to hostilities, reopens the Strait of Hormuz and revive diplomatic engagement between the two countries. Oil markets response: The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a share of the world’s oil and gas supplies passes, helped ease fears of disruption in energy markets. Oil prices fell in early trading, with both Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate declining by more than 1% following the agreement, Al Jazeera reported. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk’s live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jun 18, 2026 09:53 AM IST What the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding says The United States and Iran have signed an interim 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and laying the groundwork for a comprehensive agreement within 60 days. Provisions of the agreement include: Click Here Jun 18, 2026 09:39 AM IST US, Iran sign peace deal, end hostilities and reopen Strait of Hormuz The United States and Iran have signed an interim agreement that ends hostilities, reopens the Strait of Hormuz and restarts negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme. The deal allows Iran to resume oil exports under sanctions waivers while committing to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. A 60-day window has been set for both sides to negotiate a broader and permanent agreement, with the reopening of the shipping route expected to ease pressure on global energy markets. (AP) Jun 18, 2026 09:37 AM IST Good Morning! Welcome to the US-Iran War live blog. Follow along for the latest news and updates.

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