Iran warns of reciprocal measures if US fails to ‘deliver its commitments’

Iran-US conflict deal details remain unclear as Tehran warns Washington against violating commitments under the fragile ceasefire agreement.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 15, 2026 08:11 PM IST
us iran dealA woman holds up pictures of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, left, and his father, the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a state-organized rally in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/ File)
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After Iran and the US reached an initial agreement to end the conflict and extend the fragile ceasefire, Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said Washington has to deliver on its commitments made under the deal, and failure to do so will lead to consequences from the Islamic Republic.

The details of the deal have not been released till now, but reports have suggested that it may not be implemented till its signed, which the mediator Pakistan, said would happen in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday.

Centrality of Lebanon in the accord

Calling Lebanon an integral part of the agreement, Iranian spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the draft memorandum mentions Lebanon thrice as it calls for an end to war on all fronts.

“Respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon is part of the interim agreement with the US,” Baghaei said during a press briefing, Reuters reported.

Issuing fresh warning to America, Iranian spokesperson said the “United States is obliged deliver its commitments under the agreement, and failure to do so will lead to reciprocal measures from Tehran.”

Israel’s refusal to withdraw

After US President Donald Trump announced that the deal with Iran was final, Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that Tel Aviv would not withdraw from the land its military has seized in Lebanon, where the country is fighting with Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Separate security stance from Tel Aviv

When US launched its strikes against Iran on February 28, Israel joined the operation but it is not a party to the deal finalised on Sunday.

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A spokesperson of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel will continue to defend itself against any threat to its security.

Maritime security framework for the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian spokesperson also talked about strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz and said Tehran will take measures to ensure safe passage in Hormuz in coordination with Oman and other countries.

He added that the setup would be for a specific time and would correspond to America’s own commitments.

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