US agrees to temporarily wave off Iran oil sanctions, says report

After Iran submitted its latest 14-point proposal to Pakistan in order to end the conflict in West Asia, the United States has reportedly agreed to temporarily waive off sanctions on Iranian oil in a newly drafted negotiating framework.
The development was confirmed to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The report quoted a source close to the diplomatic negotiating team and stated that the move, if confirmed, marks a shift from previous proposals put forward by the American delegation.
However, Iranian officials have not commented on the development of whether the US has agreed to waive US oil sanctions during the talks, Reuters reported.
Iran seeks full removal of sanctions
Waiving the Iranian oil sanctions temporarily means the sanctions would be relinquished for the time being, the Tasnim report stated. However, Iran has insisted that the United States must remove all the sanctions against the Islamic Republic and that it should also be part of the ongoing peace proposal being drafted.
Until a final understanding is reached between the two countries, the United States has proposed to waive off Iranian oil sanctions via OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control).
Iran’s 14-point proposal sent to Pakistan
Meanwhile, Iran has submitted a new 14-point peace proposal to end the conflict in West Asia to Pakistan, Iranian media reported. A Pakistani source confirmed to Reuters that Islamabad has shared the revised proposal from Iran with Washington.
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Confirming the development, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran’s viewpoint has been “conveyed to the American side through mediator Pakistan.”
Trump says Iran ceasefire on ‘life support’
US President Donald Trump had said last week that the ceasefire with Iran was on “life support” after Tehran’s response to the US’ peace proposal made it clear that the two negotiating countries remain apart on several issues.
Iran, however, has called for an end to war in the entire region including Lebanon where Israel is continuing to attack Tehran-backed Hezbollah militants even after a US-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Tehran has said that it’ll not discuss its nuclear programme until there’s a “permanent end of hostilities.”
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