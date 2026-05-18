US agrees to temporarily wave off Iran oil sanctions, says report

Trump has warned Iran that they better get moving fast. (Image generated using AI)

After Iran submitted its latest 14-point proposal to Pakistan in order to end the conflict in West Asia, the United States has reportedly agreed to temporarily waive off sanctions on Iranian oil in a newly drafted negotiating framework.

The development was confirmed to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The report quoted a source close to the diplomatic negotiating team and stated that the move, if confirmed, marks a shift from previous proposals put forward by the American delegation.

However, Iranian officials have not commented on the development of whether the US has agreed to waive US oil sanctions during the talks, Reuters reported.