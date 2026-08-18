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World News Live Updates: Trump calls on Iran to surrender; IRGC threatens with ‘maximum deterrence’

Donald Trump denies a rush to end conflict ahead of November’s US midterms as he calls for Iran to ‘raise white flag’.

us iran peace dealThe deal that US President Donald Trump signed at Versailles in June had set an ambitious 60-day deadline for ending the war. (AI generated image)

US President Trump has called on Iran to surrender in the five-month US-Israel conflict, telling Fox News on Monday that Tehran should raise the “white flag,” just as the US-Iran memorandum of understanding meant to de-escalate hostilities lapsed without renewal.

 

Despite claiming to have opened a direct backchannel with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Trump said he’s in no rush to strike a deal, even as he threatened military action against US ally Oman if it interferes with reopening the blockaded Strait of Hormuz a threat that lands as Iran and Oman work on a joint arrangement to keep the waterway open to commercial shipping.

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Amid the rising tensions, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pressed Trump in a phone call on Tuesday to pursue diplomacy, offering Ankara’s support for peace efforts, according to the Turkish presidency. The call came hours after a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would shift to a “fully offensive” military posture, with talks on a permanent end to the war having stalled and Washington ruling out extending the ceasefire.

The 5 things to know:

  • Trump demands Iran “surrender,” claims backchannel talks with Revolutionary Guard.
  • US-Iran memorandum of understanding expires without renewal.
  • Trump threatens to bomb Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute.
  • Erdogan urges Trump to pursue talks, offers Turkey’s support.
  • Iran signals shift to “fully offensive” posture as talks stall.

Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news.

Live Updates
Aug 18, 2026 06:20 AM IST
Trump cites India's voter cards to make case for SAVE America Act

India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently asked the US administration how elections in America can be held without a valid photo identification card, President Donald Trump said, making a case for mandatory photo IDs for every US voter to curb "electoral fraud".

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, further said less than one per cent of voters in India used postal ballots in the recent general elections, and every voter had a valid photo identity document.

The US president made these remarks to drum up support for the SAVE America Act which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement and severely limit voting by mail.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump wrote. "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document." "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.

Trump has been insisting on passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, claiming the move would curb electoral fraud.

Aug 18, 2026 06:03 AM IST
Erdogan, Trump discuss wars in Iran, Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Trump, discussing bilateral relations, the wars in Iran and Gaza, and the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Turkish presidency says.

Erdogan told Trump it was important to continue talks with Iran, and that Turkiye was ready to contribute to the process.

Erdogan also raised Gaza, telling Trump that Israel was attacking Palestinians in the enclave at a time when the second phase of the ceasefire plan was supposed to be taking effect.

Aug 18, 2026 05:31 AM IST
One fake X post from India. An Iranian nuclear claim. Then Netanyahu cited it

The US and Iran aren't fighting only with missiles. Alongside strikes and the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, a quieter battle is playing out online, where unverified claims are being amplified across borders and, in some cases, entering the political discourse around fragile ceasefire talks.

The New York Times traced one recent example in detail. A claim about Iran's nuclear programme began on an obscure corner of the internet and, within hours, spread to prominent media outlets in Israel and the US. It was later cited in a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and shared online by Mike Waltz, the Trump administration's ambassador to the United Nations.

Read the full story here.

Aug 18, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Trump says US in contact with IRGC and calls on Iran to surrender

US President Trump has demanded that Iran "surrender," telling Fox News on Monday that Tehran should raise the "white flag" in the five-month US-Israel war, just as the US-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities expired without renewal. While claiming his administration opened a direct backchannel with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Trump said he's in no rush to strike a deal despite the approaching November midterms even as he threatened to bomb US ally Oman if it "gets in the way" of reopening the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

  • Trump's surrender call: Trump said Iran should "put up the white flag of surrender," dismissed any time pressure ("I have no time schedule"), and called the IRGC "good poker players" who are "dying."
  • MoU expires: The truce that took effect in mid-June lapsed Monday with no extension in sight; both sides accuse each other of violations, and Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has "not yet made a decision to restart negotiations."
  • Oman threat amid Hormuz talks: Trump threatened to "bomb the s*** out of" Oman if it interferes with reopening the Strait of Hormuz, even as Iran and Oman work on a joint declaration to protect both sovereignty and commercial shipping through the waterway.
    • Aug 18, 2026 05:14 AM IST
    World news updates

    Welcome to our live blog covering all the top global updates for today

    Stay tuned for real-time coverage of major developments from around the world. Today's key stories include President Trump demanding Iran's surrender as the US-Iran memorandum of understanding expires, escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Turkish President Erdogan's diplomatic push urging talks between Washington and Tehran, and continued fallout in Gaza and the wider Middle East.

    We'll also bring you updates on other major international developments as they break throughout the day from politics and diplomacy to conflict, economy, and beyond.

    Follow this blog for live updates, analysis, and reactions from world leaders as the day unfolds.

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