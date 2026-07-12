Strait of Hormuz blocked, oil flows diverted: Is there a way out?

Strait of Hormuz remains open for shipping through the Omani route, US officials say, despite Iran’s announcement that the waterway was shut.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 12, 2026 06:43 PM IST
pakistan iran hormuzThe Islamic Republic has announced that it has shut Hormuz after the renewed fighting in the region with Washington. (AI Generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

US and Iranian forces continued to exchange missile and drone assaults on Sunday after Washington attacked Tehran over an Iranian strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that set the vessel ablaze and forced the crew to abandon it.

The Islamic Republic has announced that it has shut Hormuz after the renewed fighting in the region with Washington. A series of attacks between the two nations led US President Donald Trump to declare an end to the ceasefire signed in April to halt the fighting that began with the US-Israel joint attack on February 28.

Regional retaliation and conflicting transit reports

Iran has responded to US attacks by targeting several countries in the Gulf region, including Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

Also Read | Trump vs Supreme Leader Mojtaba: US warns it will ‘destroy all areas of Iran’; Tehran vows Khamenei revenge

However, reports have indicated that the Strait of Hormuz has remained open in the Omani “southern route” for two-way traffic, despite claims by Tehran’s military that the strategic waterway has been shut.

Maritime monitoring body confirms route availability

According to the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), an organisation that the US Navy oversees, “US forces are prepared to maintain freedom of navigation and safeguard lawful commerce in accordance with international law. The southern route of the Strait remains open,” CNN reported.

Elevated risk warnings persist despite passage options

The JMIC, however, added that despite the southern route of Hormuz being open for traffic from the Omani side, the threat level in the waterway remains “severe.”

CENTCOM rejects Tehran’s border control declarations

The US Central Command on Sunday declared that Hormuz is open for all vessels to lawfully transit the strategic waterway amid Iran’s announcement that it has shut the critical waterway.

Story continues below this ad

In a post on X, the US military wrote, “US forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations. Iran does not control the strait.”

IRGC enforces closure via aggressive warning maneuvers

The strait was closed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after firing a warning shot at a vessel attempting to cross the Hormuz allegedly from an “unauthorised route”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments