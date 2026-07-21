Iran claims strikes on US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait; says two oil tankers stopped in Hormuz

An explosion at an unknown location, during what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iran, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 20, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

The United States and Iran escalated their weeks-long confrontation on July 20, with both sides launching fresh military action. Both the countries issued competing accounts of the damage inflicted. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X that its forces completed another wave of strikes against Iran. It described the operation to be aimed at Iranian military command centres, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defence systems.

The goal was to further weaken Iran’s capacity to threaten commercial shipping moving through the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said. The strike marked roughly the tenth consecutive day of US action against Iranian targets since fighting resumed on July 7.