Live Now

US-Iran Live News Updates: Iran says US breached war-ending MoU by creating tensions in Hormuz

The remarks come amid ongoing disagreements over the implementation of the US-Iran agreement, with both sides continuing talks on the future management of the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security.

Strait of HormuzCargo ships near the Strait of Hormuz. (File Photo)

US ‘breached’ the MoU: An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mohsen Rezaei accused the United States of breaching the memorandum of understanding that ended the recent conflict, saying Washington had created new tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Rezaei said the US had violated the agreement through its actions in the strategic waterway, where maritime security has remained a key issue in post-war negotiations.

US Navy expands Hormuz shipping route near Oman: A US Navy-linked maritime body said a shipping route near Oman’s coast has been expanded to allow two-way traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington presses to keep the strategic waterway open.

Live Updates
Jun 27, 2026 04:20 PM IST
Iran launches drone attack on Bahrain as tanker struck in Hormuz

Iran launched a drone attack targeting Bahrain on Saturday, while a commercial tanker came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of renewed escalation despite ongoing US-Iran diplomatic efforts.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said a "number of Iranian drones" targeted the country, describing the assault as "a flagrant threat to the security of citizens and residents". Separately, the UK's maritime security agency, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, said a tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was reported safe and no environmental damage was recorded.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted several locations belonging to the "US terrorist army in the region", without identifying specific sites. The incidents followed US airstrikes carried out overnight in response to an earlier Iranian drone attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, further straining the fragile ceasefire and ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from AP)

Jun 27, 2026 04:03 PM IST
US Navy expands Strait of Hormuz shipping route near Oman

The Joint Maritime Information Center, overseen by the US Navy, said a shipping route near Oman's coast has been expanded to accommodate both inbound and outbound traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The move comes as the United States seeks to ensure uninterrupted navigation through the strategic waterway after Iran warned that ships must comply with its directives and indicated it could impose transit fees, as per the report. Washington and Gulf Arab states have "rejected" the proposal, maintaining that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway.

The announcement follows renewed tensions in the Gulf after Iran reportedly launched drone attacks targeting Bahrain and a commercial tanker came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. US officials say the expanded route is intended to facilitate safer maritime traffic through one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

(With inputs from AP)

Jun 27, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Tehran-Dubai flights to resume from July 1: Iran

Flights between Tehran and Dubai will resume from July 1, Iran's civil aviation authority announced, as the country continues to reopen international air links following the recent conflict.

(Reuters)

Jun 27, 2026 03:56 PM IST
Iran says US breached war-ending MoU by creating tensions in Hormuz

An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mohsen Rezaei accused the United States of breaching the memorandum of understanding that ended the recent conflict, saying Washington had created new tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rezaei said the US had violated the agreement through its actions in the strategic waterway, where maritime security has remained a key issue in post-war negotiations.

(Reuters)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments