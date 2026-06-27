US-Iran Live News Updates: Iran says US breached war-ending MoU by creating tensions in Hormuz

Jun 27, 2026 04:20 PM IST

Iran launches drone attack on Bahrain as tanker struck in Hormuz

Iran launched a drone attack targeting Bahrain on Saturday, while a commercial tanker came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of renewed escalation despite ongoing US-Iran diplomatic efforts.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said a "number of Iranian drones" targeted the country, describing the assault as "a flagrant threat to the security of citizens and residents". Separately, the UK's maritime security agency, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, said a tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was reported safe and no environmental damage was recorded.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted several locations belonging to the "US terrorist army in the region", without identifying specific sites. The incidents followed US airstrikes carried out overnight in response to an earlier Iranian drone attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, further straining the fragile ceasefire and ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from AP)