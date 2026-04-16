US-Iran agree to ‘in-principle’ extension of ceasefire: Report

A senior Iranian military official threatened to halt trade in the region if the US does not lift its naval blockade, underscoring tensions that are overshadowing the diplomacy.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 07:29 AM IST
Iran WarA volunteer talks on his phone while walking amid the debris of a residential building that, according to the authorities, was damaged on March 4 during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign, in southeastern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday. (AP Photo)
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Days after the US blockade on Iranian ports began, mediators inched closer to extending the truce between war raging nations. The two-week ceasefire is set to expire next week and negotiations between Iran and US are likely to restart, sources told Associated Press.

In order to facilitate the talks, an ‘in-principle’ agreement has been reached between the two nations to extend the ceasefire beyond the initial two-week deadline, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (Sana).

The US blockade on Iranian ports and renewed Iranian threats have threatened the week-old agreement, but regional officials said on Wednesday that they were making progress. The Associated Press quoted officials that the US and Iran had agreed “in principle” to extend the ceasefire to give room to diplomacy.

Nothing official till White House says it is: Karoline Leavitt

While Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, denied that the US had “formally” requested to extend the two-week ceasefire, she added that Washington remained “very much engaged in these negotiations”, as per The Guardian.

Further, Leavitt said a second round of negotiations would “very likely” be held in Islamabad adding that the White House feels “good about the prospects of a deal” only days after negotiations to reach a peace agreement failed.

“Nothing is official until you hear it from us here at the White House,” she added.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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