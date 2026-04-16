US-Iran agree to ‘in-principle’ extension of ceasefire: Report

A volunteer talks on his phone while walking amid the debris of a residential building that, according to the authorities, was damaged on March 4 during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign, in southeastern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday. (AP Photo)

Days after the US blockade on Iranian ports began, mediators inched closer to extending the truce between war raging nations. The two-week ceasefire is set to expire next week and negotiations between Iran and US are likely to restart, sources told Associated Press.

In order to facilitate the talks, an ‘in-principle’ agreement has been reached between the two nations to extend the ceasefire beyond the initial two-week deadline, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (Sana).

The US blockade on Iranian ports and renewed Iranian threats have threatened the week-old agreement, but regional officials said on Wednesday that they were making progress. The Associated Press quoted officials that the US and Iran had agreed “in principle” to extend the ceasefire to give room to diplomacy.