US delegation failed to gain our trust: Iran Parliament speaker on why Iran peace talks failed

Iranian state media had reported earlier that major points of disagreement included Iran's nuclear program and transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 12, 2026 03:43 PM IST
Pakistan US IranIn this photo released by the Pakistan Prime Minister Office, visiting Iranian delegation headed by Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, third left, meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
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High-stakes talks between United States and Iran delegations in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough after 21 hours of negotiations. Hours after discussions wrapped up, Iran’s chief negotiator for the Islamabad talks has blamed the United States for failing to reach a deal.

In a series of posts on X, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said the Iranian delegation provided “forward-looking initiatives” during the 21-hour talks, but US “ultimately failed to gain our trust in this round of negotiations.”

“Before the negotiations, I emphasized that we have the necessary goodwill and determination, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we do not trust the other side,” Ghalibaf posted.

He added, “America has understood our logic and principles, and now it’s time for it to decide whether it can earn our trust or not.” Ghalibaf, in a post on X, also thanked “the efforts of friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, in facilitating the process of these negotiations.”

Iranian state media had reported earlier that major points of disagreement included Iran’s nuclear program and transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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