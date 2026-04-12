US delegation failed to gain our trust: Iran Parliament speaker on why Iran peace talks failed

High-stakes talks between United States and Iran delegations in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough after 21 hours of negotiations. Hours after discussions wrapped up, Iran’s chief negotiator for the Islamabad talks has blamed the United States for failing to reach a deal.

In a series of posts on X, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said the Iranian delegation provided “forward-looking initiatives” during the 21-hour talks, but US “ultimately failed to gain our trust in this round of negotiations.”

۱/پیش از مذاکرات تأکید کردم که ما حسن نیت و ارادهٔ لازم را داریم ولی به دلیل تجربیات دو جنگ قبلی، اعتمادی به طرف مقابل نداریم. همکاران من در هیئت ایرانی میناب۱۶۸ ابتکارات رو به جلویی مطرح کردند ولی طرف مقابل در نهایت نتوانست در این دور از مذاکرات اعتماد هیئت ایرانی را جلب کند. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 12, 2026

“Before the negotiations, I emphasized that we have the necessary goodwill and determination, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we do not trust the other side,” Ghalibaf posted.

He added, “America has understood our logic and principles, and now it’s time for it to decide whether it can earn our trust or not.” Ghalibaf, in a post on X, also thanked “the efforts of friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, in facilitating the process of these negotiations.”

Iranian state media had reported earlier that major points of disagreement included Iran’s nuclear program and transit through the Strait of Hormuz.