Top negotiator Araghchi says Iran and US were ‘inches away’ from ‘Islamabad MoU’

US-Iran talks in Islamabad collapsed despite nearing a deal, with Iran blaming US “maximalism” and shifting demands amid ongoing ceasefire tensions.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 06:35 PM IST
Pakistan US IranIn this photo released by the Pakistan Prime Minister Office, visiting Iranian delegation headed by Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, third left, meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
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The US-Iran talks, held in Islamabad on Saturday amid the two-week ceasefire, was “inches away” from an agreement before the US “maximalism” led to a collapse of negotiations, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Iran had negotiated with the US in “good faith” to halt the conflict in West Asia. “But when just inches away from “Islamabad MoU”, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade,” he wrote.

Araghchi then echoed earlier threats from Iranian officials and said, “Zero lessons learned. Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity.”

US Vice President JD Vance, who was leading the American delegation which included President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, said the talks failed after Iranian delegation refrained from forgoing its nuclear programme among other reasons.

According to a US official, Vance’s role in Islamabad talks was to highlight America’s red lines and present the issues where there was a room to negotiate, AP reported.

Also Read | What reassurances do shipping firms need to attempt to navigate Hormuz Strait?

The official added that the core objective for US negotiators in Pakistan was to ensure that Tehran never secures a nuclear weapon. However, there were additional red lines which were set by Washington, that Tehran objected to.

What are US red lines mentioned during Islamabad talks?

  • Iran to end Uranium enrichment
  • Iran to dismantle its major enrichment facilities
  • Iran allowing retrieval of its highly enriched uranium
  • Iran ending funding for Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis
  • Iran creates a broader framework for peace and security in the region
  • Opening the Strait of Hormuz

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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