US–Iran Talks Live Updates: Washington imposes new sanctions ahead of critical Geneva talks with Tehran

US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Reuters file/AI-enhanced image)

US–Iran Talks Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance, ahead of the key US-Iran talks in Geneva, told Tehran that it should take Washington’s threat of military action “seriously”. He said that while President Donald Trump prefers to try and get Iran to make a deal “diplomatically,” POTUS had the “right” to use military action. “You can’t let the craziest and worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons,” Vance told “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News. “The president has a number of other tools at his disposal to ensure this doesn’t happen,” he said. “He’s shown a willingness to use them, and I hope the Iranians take it seriously in the negotiations tomorrow because that’s certainly what the president prefers.” The world’s attention turns to Switzerland Thursday as high-stakes nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran resume under a cloud of military threats and economic pressure. With the Trump administration signalling this may be the “final diplomatic off-ramp,” here is the latest on the situation:

US imposes new sanctions as pressure mounts: On Wednesday, the Trump administration intensified its “maximum pressure” campaign, blacklisting more than 30 individuals, entities, and “shadow fleet” vessels. The Treasury Department accused the targets of enabling Iran’s ballistic missile program, drone production, and illicit oil sales. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the move is designed to curb the regime’s weapons capabilities. This economic squeeze coincides with the largest US military buildup in the Middle East in decades, including the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald Ford carrier strike groups, as President Donald Trump warns that military force remains a viable option to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Story continues below this ad Tehran rejects “big lies” ahead of Geneva: Iran responded sharply to President Trump’s State of the Union address, in which he claimed Iran was restarting its “sinister ambitions” for nuclear weaponry. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed the remarks as “big lies,” specifically contesting Trump’s figures regarding the death toll from recent nationwide protests. Despite the rhetoric, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed a “good outlook” for the upcoming talks, emphasising that a deal could be reached through “honourable diplomacy” if Washington prioritises negotiation over threats. Nuclear talks: The stakes in Geneva Scheduled for Thursday, the third round of talks under Oman’s mediation represents a critical juncture. The delegations represent the highest levels of both governments: Iran: Led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Geneva on Wednesday afternoon. United States: Led by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner. Vice President JD Vance recently reiterated that the administration’s goal is a total cessation of Iran’s nuclear weapon capabilities. However, with the US demanding a detailed proposal within a 48-hour window, diplomats warn that the margin for error has never been thinner. Our Global Desk is verifying reports of maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz and monitoring live statements from US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Stay tuned for real-time alerts, satellite imagery analysis, and diplomatic breakthroughs. Live Updates Feb 26, 2026 09:57 AM IST US–Iran Talks Live Updates: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi reaches Geneva for nuclear talks with US US–Iran Talks Live Updates: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Geneva on Wednesday evening for the third round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States, hosted by the foreign minister of Oman. The official handle of Iran's Foreign Ministry in a post on X said, "The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Geneva on Wednesday evening at the head of a political and technical delegation to conduct nuclear negotiations. The third round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US will be held on Thursday, hosted by the foreign minister of Oman. The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to meet tonight with the Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr Al Busaidi, to outline and explain Iran’s positions and views in both areas of sanctions removal and nuclear issues." Iranian FM arrives in Geneva for #nucleartalks with US



The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Geneva on Wednesday evening at the head of a political and technical delegation to conduct nuclear negotiations.



The third round of… pic.twitter.com/Ie24o08HAS — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran (@IRIMFA_EN) February 25, 2026 Feb 26, 2026 09:51 AM IST US–Iran Talks Live Updates: USS Gerald R Ford warship deployment strains sailors amid US-Iran tensions US–Iran Talks Live Updates: US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford for a second time, sending it toward the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran, is reportedly taking a growing toll on sailors and their families. The Ford, the Navy’s newest and most expensive aircraft carrier, has been at sea since June last year. Originally scheduled for a Mediterranean mission, it was rerouted in October to the Caribbean to support oil-tanker seizures and US operations targeting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, The Wall Street Journal reported. Read full story here Feb 26, 2026 09:33 AM IST US–Iran Talks Live Updates: US-Iran talks to resume in Geneva today US–Iran Talks Live Updates: The United States and Iran are set to hold the latest round of talks in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday to resolve their longstanding dispute over Tehran's nuclear program. The indirect talks will be attended by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Special Envoy Steve ⁠Witkoff ​with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, news agency Reuters reported citing US official. Feb 26, 2026 09:03 AM IST US–Iran Talks Live Updates: 'Can't let the worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons,' says Vance US–Iran Talks Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance, ahead of the key US-Iran talks in Geneva, told Tehran that it should take Washington's threat of military action "seriously". He said that while President Donald Trump prefers to try and get Iran to make a deal "diplomatically," POTUS had the "right" to use military action. "You can't let the craziest and worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons," Vance told "America's Newsroom" on Fox News. "The president has a number of other tools at his disposal to ensure this doesn't happen," he said. "He's shown a willingness to use them, and I hope the Iranians take it seriously in the negotiations tomorrow because that's certainly what the president prefers."

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd