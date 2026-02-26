US–Iran Talks Live Updates: Washington imposes new sanctions ahead of critical Geneva talks with Tehran

US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Reuters file/AI-enhanced image)
US–Iran Talks Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance, ahead of the key US-Iran talks in Geneva, told Tehran that it should take Washington’s threat of military action “seriously”. He said that while President Donald Trump prefers to try and get Iran to make a deal “diplomatically,” POTUS had the “right” to use military action. “You can’t let the craziest and worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons,” Vance told “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News. “The president has a number of other tools at his disposal to ensure this doesn’t happen,” he said. “He’s shown a willingness to use them, and I hope the Iranians take it seriously in the negotiations tomorrow because that’s certainly what the president prefers.” The world’s attention turns to Switzerland Thursday as high-stakes nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran resume under a cloud of military threats and economic pressure. With the Trump administration signalling this may be the “final diplomatic off-ramp,” here is the latest on the situation:
US imposes new sanctions as pressure mounts: On Wednesday, the Trump administration intensified its “maximum pressure” campaign, blacklisting more than 30 individuals, entities, and “shadow fleet” vessels. The Treasury Department accused the targets of enabling Iran’s ballistic missile program, drone production, and illicit oil sales. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the move is designed to curb the regime’s weapons capabilities. This economic squeeze coincides with the largest US military buildup in the Middle East in decades, including the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald Ford carrier strike groups, as President Donald Trump warns that military force remains a viable option to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Story continues below this ad
Tehran rejects “big lies” ahead of Geneva: Iran responded sharply to President Trump’s State of the Union address, in which he claimed Iran was restarting its “sinister ambitions” for nuclear weaponry. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed the remarks as “big lies,” specifically contesting Trump’s figures regarding the death toll from recent nationwide protests. Despite the rhetoric, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed a “good outlook” for the upcoming talks, emphasising that a deal could be reached through “honourable diplomacy” if Washington prioritises negotiation over threats.
Nuclear talks: The stakes in Geneva
Scheduled for Thursday, the third round of talks under Oman’s mediation represents a critical juncture. The delegations represent the highest levels of both governments:
Iran: Led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Geneva on Wednesday afternoon.
United States: Led by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner.
Vice President JD Vance recently reiterated that the administration’s goal is a total cessation of Iran’s nuclear weapon capabilities. However, with the US demanding a detailed proposal within a 48-hour window, diplomats warn that the margin for error has never been thinner.
Our Global Desk is verifying reports of maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz and monitoring live statements from US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Stay tuned for real-time alerts, satellite imagery analysis, and diplomatic breakthroughs.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd