US, Iran likely to finalise draft agreement to end war: ‘Deal never closer’

The development follows days of strikes between Iran, the US and Israel, raising fears of wider conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 13, 2026 08:29 AM IST First published on: Jun 13, 2026 at 08:27 AM IST
Iran USVice President JD Vance, left, talks to Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, right, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, center, before boarding Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

The United States and Iran have agreed on the wording of a draft deal to end their war, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday, signalling movement towards a possible agreement within days.
Sharif said both sides had reached a “final, agreed upon text” and that mediators were working to complete the process.

Sharif described the moment as a breakthrough. “Peace has never been this close,” he wrote, as regional mediation efforts pushed the talks forward.

The development follows days of strikes between Iran, the US and Israel, raising fears of wider conflict.

Is a deal actually imminent?

US President Donald Trump said a deal was close and reposted a message by Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, who said an agreement had “never been closer”.

Araghchi repeated that line on Iranian state television, but also pointed to differences over what the deal contains some of which Trump had earlier dismissed as “fake news”.

Deal not final, review still underway

Iranian officials stressed that the agreement is still under internal review.

“We are in the final internal review stages,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, adding that no final decision had been taken.

This leaves room for changes before any signing.

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Also read US, Iran may sign Geneva memorandum by Sunday as Hormuz reopening nears

Where will the MoU be signed?

Iran said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) could be signed soon, possibly without a physical meeting.

“Probably in the coming days, the memorandum of understanding between us and the United States will be signed,” Araghchi said.

A source told Al Arabiya that the signing would not take place in Geneva and would instead be done remotely.

Iran has made clear that nuclear issues are not part of the immediate agreement. Araghchi said the current draft focuses on ending the war and stabilising the region, with nuclear talks to follow later.

A second phase, expected after the initial deal, could address nuclear details within a set timeline.

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What are the sticking points?

There are still gaps between how Washington and Tehran describe the terms.

Also read What is in reported US-Iran draft deal? From frozen assets to Hormuz reopening

Iranian accounts point to sanctions relief and release of frozen assets. US officials have indicated conditions tied to Iran’s nuclear activity before any relief is given.

US Vice President JD Vance said there was “a lot of misinformation” around the proposed terms.

Why does it matter for India?

The draft includes steps linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.

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For India, which imports a large share of its energy from the region, any disruption has direct impact on fuel prices and supply.

A reopening could ease pressure on imports and stabilise costs.

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Israel is not part of the negotiations and has said it will continue its military operations. Its leaders have also signalled they may act independently if needed.

Inside Iran, the draft has drawn criticism from hardline voices, who say it could involve concessions.

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Despite that, officials on all sides say a deal could be signed in the coming days if approvals are secured.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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