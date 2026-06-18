US-Iran deal: When will the Strait of Hormuz return to normalcy

The White House said that the deal, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, is now in effect.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJun 18, 2026 08:53 AM IST
Tankers and cargo vessels are seen in the Gulf of Oman, along shipping routes linking the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea (AP Photo)Tankers and cargo vessels are seen in the Gulf of Oman, along shipping routes linking the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea (AP Photo)
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The United States and Iran signed an agreement on Wednesday (Jun 17) to end the war in the Middle East, which had been going on for over three months.

US President Donald Trump formally signed the deal while attending the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains in France.

The White House said that the deal, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, is now in effect.

Bringing the crucial waterway, which is responsible for about a quarter of the world’s oil trade, back to pre-war traffic levels would mark a significant step towards easing months of economic tensions sparked by the US-Israeli strikes in February.

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Express Global Desk

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