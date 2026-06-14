US-Iran deal: In-person signing scrapped, Tehran denies Sunday plan

The two sides moved toward an electronic signing to lock in the agreement quickly.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 14, 2026 07:10 AM IST First published on: Jun 14, 2026 at 07:02 AM IST
Trump Iran USUS President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the agreement with Iran is set to be signed Sunday. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the agreement with Iran is set to be signed Sunday, and that signing it would lead to the Strait of Hormuz reopening. Trump said the deal “is scheduled to get signed tomorrow,” according to CNN.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied that any signing was planned for Sunday and criticised Trump for focusing on that date. This is the latest case of the US and Iran giving different versions of events during days of fast-moving talks.

Signing moves online

Plans for an in-person signing have been dropped. Last week, Trump had said he expected the signing to take place in Europe, with Vice President JD Vance representing the US. Those plans did not go ahead.

Also read US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump and Pakistan say Iran deal could be signed today but Tehran signals more time is needed

Officials told CNN the change came down to scheduling. The US president and vice president do not travel abroad at the same time, for security reasons, and Trump leaves for the G7 summit in France early Monday. Getting Vance to Europe and back in time for Trump’s departure would have been difficult.

Instead, the two sides moved toward an electronic signing to lock in the agreement quickly. Mediators are concerned that the longer the deal goes unsigned, the greater the chance that something disrupts it, or that one side backs out.

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What signing would trigger

If the memorandum of understanding is signed, it would start a new 60-day round of talks on how to carry out the agreement, a US official told CNN on Friday.

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Washington and Tehran have given somewhat different descriptions of what is in the deal, including disagreements over the financial relief Iran would receive. It remains unclear whether this is simply a difference in how each side is presenting the deal in public, or a deeper disagreement that could cause it to fall apart.

Also read Trump says US-Iran peace deal will reopen Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran isn’t convinced: Here’s what’s in the text

Trump’s travel plans

Trump leaves the White House early Monday for the G7 summit in France. On Tuesday afternoon, he is due to join a working lunch with G7 leaders and leaders from the Middle East.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Trump on Saturday about ending the conflict with Iran, and said any agreement needs to deliver lasting peace. Separately, Qatar’s prime minister spoke with his counterpart in Pakistan and backed Pakistan’s role in mediating the US-Iran talks.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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