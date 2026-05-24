US-Iran ceasefire deal: What may not be included in Tehran peace talks

In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation meet with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistani delegation in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

US-Iran ceasefire deal: The United States is close to reaching a deal with Iran to end the nearly three months old conflict which would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and reportedly see Tehran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as President Donald Trump said that a deal is “largely negotiated”.

Regional officials said details and timeline of Iran surrendering the enriched uranium is expected to be worked out later, AP reported.

However, Iran has not officially communicated of giving up its uranium, which is a key demand of US President Donald Trump to finalise a peace deal.

Proposed ceasefire extension and economic relief

A 60-day ceasefire extension is also on the cards as other nitty gritty, including Iran freely selling oil amid sanctions waiver and unfreezing of some Iranian assets held in banks outside of Tehran will also be discussed as part of the deal.