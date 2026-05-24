US-Iran ceasefire deal: What may not be included in Tehran peace talks

In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation meet with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistani delegation in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
US-Iran ceasefire deal: The United States is close to reaching a deal with Iran to end the nearly three months old conflict which would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and reportedly see Tehran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as President Donald Trump said that a deal is “largely negotiated”.
Regional officials said details and timeline of Iran surrendering the enriched uranium is expected to be worked out later, AP reported.
However, Iran has not officially communicated of giving up its uranium, which is a key demand of US President Donald Trump to finalise a peace deal.
Proposed ceasefire extension and economic relief
A 60-day ceasefire extension is also on the cards as other nitty gritty, including Iran freely selling oil amid sanctions waiver and unfreezing of some Iranian assets held in banks outside of Tehran will also be discussed as part of the deal.
SECRETARY RUBIO: Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon, certainly not as long as Donald Trump is President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/LFQoM2kGI5
Though Trump has said that it is essential for Iran to handover its enriched uranium for a potential ceasefire deal, a senior Tehran source told Reuters on Sunday that the Islamic Republic has not agreed to handover its highly enriched uranium, which is about 400 kilograms and has been enriched to a 60 percent purity.
Divergent reports on the nuclear stockpile
The report stated that Iran’s nuclear issue wasn’t part of the preliminary agreement with the United States. However, two US officials told the New York Times that Tehran had expressed willingness to give up its highly enriched uranium stockpile but there’s been no official commitment by the administration.
If Tehran agrees to the Trump administration’s demands to give up its stockpile, it remains unclear how the enriched uranium would be handed over in practice. Iran’s embassy in India has, however, responded over the nuclear debate and said that Tehran has an “inalienable” right to nuclear technology.
Regional proxies and missile programs
The deal could also remain silent over Iran’s ballistic missile missile programme and to curb the Islamic Republic’s support to its regional allies such as Lebanon based Hezbollah, Yemen based Houthis or Gaza based Hamas militant group.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More