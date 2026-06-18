Trump, Pezeshkian sign 14-point Iran-US deal to stop war, reopen Hormuz

US President Donald Trump formally signed an agreement with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to end the war in Gulf on Wednesday.

Both sides confirmed that the deal is in effect, ending the hostilities on all fronts and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior US official read out the 14-point agreement, termed as a Memorandum of Understanding, that calls for Iran to dilute its stock of enriched uranium and waives US sanctions on the country.

Here’s what the Memorandum of Understanding says

# An end to conflict ‘on all fronts’

The US and Iran, along with their allies, declared an “immediate and permanent” termination of military operations on “all fronts” – including Lebanon. They also agreed not to start any war against each other, and abstain from threatening or using any kind of force on each other, making sure that the “territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon” is maintained. :Final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph,” the text of the deal said.