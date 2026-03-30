Iran war: How can US military forcibly reopen Strait of Hormuz

Choking the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key waterway for a fifth of world’s oil trade, has led to the crude prices soaring to over $115 a barrel. (AI Generated Image)

As US President Donald Trump rakes up pressure on Iran to sign a deal and end the conflict in West Asia which started when US-Israel launched joint operation against Tehran on February 28, Pentagon is lining up a wide range of military options which could potentially put US troops on ground.

Choking the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key waterway for a fifth of world’s oil trade, has led to the crude prices soaring to over $115 a barrel. Trump has said that he is prepared to “give diplomacy a chance” yet Washington and Tel Aviv continue to bombard the Islamic nation. The US president on Sunday further said that he wanted to “take the oil in Iran”.