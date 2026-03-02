‘Not an endless war, will finish on America first conditions’: What Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on US-Iran conflict

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday said the conflict between US and Iran is “not an endless war” while addressing the Pentagon news conference. Hegseth said during the conference that US’ mission in the escalating conflict is to deny nuclear weapons to Tehran and destroy their missiles.
“We’re hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically,” Hegseth said during a press conference at the Pentagon.
He also warned that the conflict in Iran will “include casualties,” and will only end on ‘America First’ conditions. Hegseth, along with Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held the Trump administration’s first news briefing since Saturday’s strikes.
The Pentagon chief further added that the US is not ruling out any options in war with Iran, insisting that America “fights to win.”
Key highlights from Pete Hegseth’s briefing
