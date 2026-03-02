‘Not an endless war, will finish on America first conditions’: What Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on US-Iran conflict

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the Iran conflict is likely to have more casualties (AP Photo)

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday said the conflict between US and Iran is “not an endless war” while addressing the Pentagon news conference. Hegseth said during the conference that US’ mission in the escalating conflict is to deny nuclear weapons to Tehran and destroy their missiles.

“We’re hitting ​them ‌surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically,” ‌Hegseth ​said ​during ​a press conference ​at the Pentagon.

He also warned that the conflict in Iran will “include casualties,” and will only end on ‘America First’ conditions. Hegseth, along with Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held the Trump administration’s first news briefing since Saturday’s strikes.