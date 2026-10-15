Why US is weighing ‘Mother of all bombs’ strikes against Iran

With no end to the US-Iran conflict in sight after surpassing seven months of military attrition, the United States military is now reportedly planning to switch to new plans and potentially include the use of the “mother of all bombs” in order to target Iran’s nuclear sites and energy infrastructure, if President Donald Trump gives the go-ahead to resume the strikes before or after the midterm elections.
US weighs ‘mother of all bombs’ for Iran strikes
If the US military goes ahead with the potential plan to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), it would be a major escalation in the conflict, as the Pentagon would use the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal for the first time in the war, CNN reported. However, the report added that uncertainty remains over how effective the bomb would be in achieving the objectives Trump has stated in previous months.
DEFENCE · EXPLAINER
MOAB explained: what the ‘mother of all bombs’ can and cannot do
US officials told CNN that strike plans for Iran could include the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, if President Donald Trump orders renewed combat. Here is how America’s largest non-nuclear bomb works, and where it falls short.
Inside the bomb
A simplified cutaway, not to exact scale. At 9.1 m, it is about as long as five tall adults lying end to end.
NOSE FUZE
It bursts above ground
Unlike most bombs, it is set to detonate in the air, a few feet above the ground, rather than on impact. That spreads the blast across the surface instead of into the earth.Al Jazeera; The Week
CASING
Built for blast, not penetration
The case is relatively light. That lets it carry more explosive than heavier bombs, whose thick cases are designed to punch through rock and concrete before exploding.Just Security, cited by The Week
EXPLOSIVE FILL
8.5 tonnes of explosive
About 8,500 kg (18,700 lb) of H-6, an explosive first developed for underwater use because it is stable and insensitive to shock. The blast is roughly equal to 11 tonnes of TNT. It is the largest explosive load of any non-nuclear US weapon.Air & Space Forces Magazine; AP; Just Security
GUIDANCE UNIT
Steered by satellite
A GPS and inertial navigation system, with an inertial gyro controlling pitch and roll, guides the bomb to its aim point.Air & Space Forces Magazine
TAIL FINS
Fins for the long fall
Movable fins at the tail steer it once it leaves the aircraft. It falls without a parachute.Air & Space Forces Magazine
DELIVERY
Too big for a bomber bay
It is pushed out of the rear cargo ramp of an MC-130 transport aircraft. Stealth bombers cannot carry it, which means using it needs control of the airspace.Air & Space Forces Magazine; Al Jazeera
By the numbers
How the air blast works
Pushed from the cargo ramp of an MC-130 flying over the target area.
Satellite navigation and tail fins steer it down to the aim point.
It detonates a few feet above the ground instead of burying itself first.
The blast wave spreads outward across the surface, destroying buildings, cave openings and hard-surface structures.
The destructive footprint
Reports describe it as able to destroy an area equal to about nine city blocks.CNN, via Al Arabiya and The Week
Military expert Colonel Nidal Abu Zeid says it would destroy everything above ground within a 1 km radius.Al Jazeera
The real reach depends on the terrain and how densely populated the area is.Analyst Elijah Magnier, to Al Jazeera
Rings are illustrative, not to scale. There is no official US figure for its blast radius.
Why it struggles against deep bunkers
Schematic, not to scale.
TOTAL WEIGHT
EXPLOSIVE INSIDE
It does not penetrate the heaviest defences of rock and concrete. That job belongs to the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a heavy steel bomb that burrows down before exploding.DW, cited by The Week; Al Jazeera
US officials doubt it could reach Iran’s suspected nuclear facilities at Pickaxe Mountain, reportedly protected by layers of granite, or other remaining sites.CNN, via Al Arabiya
Can and cannot
Switch between the two lists.
Flatten buildings and soft structures across a wide surface area.
Wreck cave openings and tunnel entrances near the surface, as in Afghanistan.
Deliver a huge psychological shock: the ground shakes over a wide area.
Drill through deep rock and concrete to reach buried bunkers.
Be carried by stealth bombers, so it needs uncontested airspace.
Guarantee the destruction of deeply buried nuclear sites, officials and analysts say.
“Higher-end targets, including those that are located deep underground, require bigger bombs, and the MOAB is the biggest.”A US official, to CNN
The idea is “stronger as political theatre than as military strategy.”Elijah Magnier, analyst, to Al Jazeera
Its only combat use
Dropped on an Islamic State cave and tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan. Afghan officials put the toll at 94 IS fighters and said no civilians were hurt; unconfirmed local reports spoke of civilian casualties and destroyed homes.AP, via GlobalSecurity; Al Jazeera
Sources: Air & Space Forces Magazine; Al Jazeera; The Week (citing Just Security and DW); CNN, via Al Arabiya; AP, via GlobalSecurity.org.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
Trump faces pressure to end Iran war before midterms
Trump is facing heat to bring an end to the Iran war ahead of US midterm elections, as reports suggest Republicans are bracing for potential backlash from voters over the “unpopular war”. Even after months of bombing, there seems to be little indication of a negotiated resolution between the two warring countries.
Pentagon prepares fresh strike options for Trump
The US military continues to provide Trump with all the available options for potential strikes against the Iranian targets that have not been struck, but some officials have questioned the move and asked if the White House has a strategy that incorporates all the plans to eventually end the war, a decision that the president can only take, CNN reported.
The report said Trump has ordered the Pentagon to develop additional strike packages against targets in Iran that include “a lot of energy infrastructure” and the potential use of a MOAB. The US military is allegedly planning to hit Iran’s nuclear sites, including Pickaxe Mountain, and use the MOAB. In the past couple of months, the US President has repeatedly threatened the Iranian administration with an attack on Pickaxe, where the US and Israel believe Tehran has stored components of its nuclear programme.