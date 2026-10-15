Why US is weighing ‘Mother of all bombs’ strikes against Iran

With no end to the US-Iran conflict in sight after surpassing seven months of military attrition, the United States military is now reportedly planning to switch to new plans and potentially include the use of the “mother of all bombs” in order to target Iran’s nuclear sites and energy infrastructure, if President Donald Trump gives the go-ahead to resume the strikes before or after the midterm elections.

US weighs ‘mother of all bombs’ for Iran strikes

If the US military goes ahead with the potential plan to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), it would be a major escalation in the conflict, as the Pentagon would use the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal for the first time in the war, CNN reported. However, the report added that uncertainty remains over how effective the bomb would be in achieving the objectives Trump has stated in previous months.