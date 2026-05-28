US accuses Iran of ‘egregious ceasefire violation’ after attack on Kuwait as talks falter

Iran-US conflict escalates as CENTCOM says drones near the Strait of Hormuz were intercepted and Kuwait blocked a missile strike.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 28, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Iran US IsraelUS launches fresh strikes on Iran as talks to end war proceed. (File Photo)
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The United States forces intercepted at least five one-way attack drones which were allegedly launched by Iran and prevented a sixth drone strike from the ground control site in Bandar Abbas, the US Central Command said in a statement after the latest exchange of attacks were reported near the Strait of Hormuz.

Ceasefire violations and regional escalation

The CENTCOM said Kuwait intercepted missiles launched by Iran on Wednesday night and called the attack on one of the top American allies in the region an “egregious ceasefire violation.”

Kuwait earlier in the day reported strikes from Tehran and the Iranian military said that it was retaliating after the US military struck the southern Iran region early on Tuesday.

 

The US and Iran have traded strikes this week even as President Donald Trump said that he’s confident his administration is making progress in negotiations with Iranian officials to end the conflict in the region.

Direct confrontation and official statements

In a post on X, the US CENTCOM stated, “Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz.”

Also Read | Kuwait comes under attack as US, Iran trade blows amid a fragile ceasefire

Iran’s paramilitary force Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said via state-run IRNA news agency that an attack was reported near Bandar Abbas International Airport and the IRGC launched its own retaliatory strikes on the air base which allegedly launched the attack.

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Thwarted strikes and future threats

The CENTCOM added, “All drones were successfully intercepted by U.S. forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas.”

The IRGC has threatened a “firm response” if there’s a renewed attack by the US or its allies in the Gulf region. “If this action is repeated, the US military will face a firm response,” the IRGC said, France24 reported citing Sepah News.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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