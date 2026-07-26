Why Trump halted plans to escalate US military action against Iran

US President Donald Trump has halted the proposal to escalate the military operations against Iran amid reports of dwindling American air defences as the renewed conflict rages in West Asia, affecting shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
After renewing the deadly bombings nearly two weeks ago, the US military has paused the airstrikes on Tehran, while diplomatic efforts have been pushed forward to avoid an all-out war, AP reported. The conflict will complete five months on Tuesday, but it remains to be seen if the pause in hostilities is the critical turning point in West Asia.
After Iran struck vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that ships took the wrong route instead of the one prescribed by Iranian forces, the US military had started its campaign of attacking Iranian targets almost every night over the past two weeks. The Islamic Republic retaliated by launching missiles and drones at American bases in the Gulf region, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, among others.
Trump shifts focus to diplomacy
Trump had earlier threatened more strikes against Iran, but also said talks are pressing on, while reportedly ignoring concerns that rising gas prices tied to the conflict could bring a setback for Republicans in the midterm elections in November.
Now, for the first time in nearly two weeks, the airstrikes have paused, and the Trump administration has also set aside plans for extensive combat operations.
Pentagon warns of shrinking missile stockpiles
According to a New York Times report, US military officials have warned about rapidly depleting Patriot interceptor missiles and other munitions that are essential for protecting US troops and bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
The report added that the Trump administration is also concerned that a broader US offensive could trigger extensive Iranian retaliation against Gulf allies. Such an escalation could further disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and deepen the global energy crisis.
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The New York Times reported that the Pentagon has already used more than 1,200 Patriot interceptor missiles during the conflict with Iran, leaving its inventory at an alarmingly low level.
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