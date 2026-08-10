Why Trump is ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran as Hormuz crisis drives oil higher

Donald Trump’s remarks came as the US and Iran continued negotiations to end the conflict, which entered its fifth month. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has said that America is “low-keying” talks with Iran, highlighting Washington’s new tactic of deploying an economic pressure campaign as a key tool while halting the military campaign as the conflict between the two nations nears six months.

In an interview with news outlet Axios on Sunday, Trump said, “We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money.” The Iranian state media had earlier reported that no formal negotiations were underway between Washington and Tehran.

The development comes as the Iranian administration has maintained that no direct talks can take place with America until Washington honours the interim deal agreement signed in June. However, Iran has been negotiating with Oman on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.