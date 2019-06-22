Stopped Iran strike, was told 150 will die: Donald Trump

By Michael D Shear, Helene Cooper & Eric Schmitt

US President Donald Trump said Friday that the US military was “cocked and loaded” for a strike against Iran Thursday night, but that he called it off with 10 minutes to spare when a general told him that 150 people would likely die in the attack.

Trump said in a series of tweets Friday evening that he was prepared to retaliate against three sites in Iran for that country’s shooting down a US drone, but that he was “in no hurry”. He indicated that the death of 150 Iranians would not be “proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone”.

President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran – Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON. Instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

“Sanctions are biting & more added last night,” Trump tweeted. “Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!” Meanwhile, Tehran released photographs Friday of what it said were fragments of the high-altitude surveillance drone, saying that the pieces were retrieved from Iranian territorial waters.

Later, Reuters reported that Amirali Hajizadeh, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency: “With the US drone in the region there was also an American P-8 plane with 35 people on board. This plane also entered our airspace and we could have shot it down, but we did not.”