US-Iran peace deal at risk? Why Tehran is ‘digging out’ its hidden missile arsenal despite ceasefire

Pete Hegseth's warning on Iran comes as Tehran restores underground missile access and signals readiness to continue long-range operations.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 31, 2026 07:04 PM IST
Iran reportedly fired a Fateh-110 missile. (Wikimedia Commons)Iran reportedly fired a Fateh-110 missile recently. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned that the American military is ready to restart attacks on Iran if a ceasefire deal is not reached between the two countries as Tehran appears to be ready to fire more long-range missiles at Israel and other countries in West Asia after reportedly digging out its buried arsenals.

Recovery of underground missile capabilities

After weeks of continuous strikes by Tel Aviv and Washington, Tehran was restricted from accessing its underground missile sites. The attacks which started on February 28 destroyed roads and buried tunnel entrances which would have led the Iranian administration to the underground missile sites, CNN reported.

Satellite images have shown that Iran used bulldozers and dump trucks to clear the sites where underground missiles have been stored and it suggests that Tehran’s missile capabilities can’t be destroyed by striking tunnel entrances and other strategic spots, CNN reported quoting experts.

Diplomatic deadlock and US readiness

Meanwhile, the United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But Hegseth on Saturday warned that Washington could restart its military campaign if a deal is not finalised.

Also Read | We’re close to a ‘very good deal’: Trump on talks with Iran to extend ceasefire, reopen Strait of Hormuz

“Our stockpiles are more than ​suited for that, both there and around the globe, ​so we’re in a very good place,” he said.

Why is Iran digging its buried arsenals?

According to Sam Lair, research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, if the war resumes Tehran is in position to “continue launching missiles so long as they have launchers and crews, even if production has halted.”

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“There’s nothing to prevent the launchers from being armed with the ample stockpile of missiles that the Iranians still have,” CNN reported Lair as saying.

Accelerated excavation efforts and site status

Since the ceasefire was signed between Iran and US on April 8, pausing the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Tehran’s efforts to excavate the sites have accelerated significantly.

Even during the hostilities, Iranian authorities were working to clear the tunnel entrances with the US and Israel continuously targeting the equipment used for digging the underground missile sites. This enabled the Islamic Republic to continue firing missiles throughout the conflict, but at a reduced pace.

According to the CNN report, Iran has been able to unlock 50 of the 69 tunnel entrances that were attacked by the US and Israel at 18 underground missile sites.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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