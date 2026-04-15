US says no ships made it past in first 24 hours of Hormuz blockade

Centcom said that US forces are supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait to and from non-Iranian ports. (c7f.navy.mil)

In the first 24 hours of US’ naval restriction in the Strait of Hormuz, no ships made it past the blockade and six merchant vessels were sent back to an Iranian port, US Central Command (Centcom) said on Wednesday.

Centcom said that US forces are supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait to and from non-Iranian ports.

After the announcement, news agency Reuters reported that a US Navy destroyer intercepted two oil tankers attempting to leave Iran. The vessels had reportedly departed from Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman before being instructed by radio to sail back.

“More than 10,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Airmen along with over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports. During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman,” Centcom said.