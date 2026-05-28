US reaches 60-day truce ‘deal’ with Iran, but Trump approval pending: Report

US-Iran ceasefire extension talks reportedly advanced as negotiators discussed a 60-day truce and fresh talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 28, 2026 10:46 PM IST
US-Iran war intelligence report, Operation Epic FuryTrump has warned Iran that they 'better get moving fast.' (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

US and Iranian negotiators reportedly reached an agreement on Thursday to extend the ceasefire of the three-month old war by 60 days and initiate talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme. However, US President Donald Trump’s approval is still required on the emerging memorandum of understanding.

Iranian authorities have not confirmed any tentative deal with the US but several outlets, including AP, and Axios reported the development quoting US officials and regional sources involved in the mediation.

The reported agreement worked out between Washington and Tehran comes at a time when the ongoing ceasefire, brokered on April 8, appears to be wavering amid continued strikes by the military of both sides.

The US officials said that deal term has broadly been agreed but approval is required from the senior leadership. And the Axios report added that Iranians later said they had the necessary approvals and were ready to sign the agreement.

The US negotiators had briefed President Trump on the truce agreement but the Republican leader didn’t sign it immediately. “The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it,” a US official reportedly said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments