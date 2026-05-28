US reaches 60-day truce ‘deal’ with Iran, but Trump approval pending: Report

Trump has warned Iran that they 'better get moving fast.' (Image generated using AI)

US and Iranian negotiators reportedly reached an agreement on Thursday to extend the ceasefire of the three-month old war by 60 days and initiate talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme. However, US President Donald Trump’s approval is still required on the emerging memorandum of understanding.

Iranian authorities have not confirmed any tentative deal with the US but several outlets, including AP, and Axios reported the development quoting US officials and regional sources involved in the mediation.

The reported agreement worked out between Washington and Tehran comes at a time when the ongoing ceasefire, brokered on April 8, appears to be wavering amid continued strikes by the military of both sides.